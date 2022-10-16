Alisson Becker Breaks Premier League Record As Liverpool Defeat Manchester City
Liverpool's Brazilian star Alisson Becker has become the goalkeeper with the most goal contributions in Premier League history following his assist in the club's 1-0 victory against Manchester City.
The shot-stopper launched the ball forwards toward Mohamed Salah after claiming the ball from a Manchester City free-kick.
Salah managed to bring the ball down from Alisson's clearance, before tucking the ball past Ederson to give Liverpool the lead.
After today, Alisson now has five goal contributions in the Premier League for the Reds, including four assists and that famous last-minute winner against West Bromich Albion.
His assist see's him overtake former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel at the top of the list in the Premier League.
It also means that Alisson now has more assists in 2022 than Manchester City's £100 million attacker Jack Grealish in 2022, with the Brazilian having two and the former Aston Villa man just one.
