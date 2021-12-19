Liverpool, Manchester United And Newcastle United Target Dusan Vlahovic Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A Goal Record For Fiorentina

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 33 goals in a calendar year for serie A. The Serbian forward, who is linked to Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United, has an opportunity now to break the record.

Dusan Vlahovic is now three goals clear at the top of Serie A goalscoring chart for the season, but his eyes will be solely focused on breaking the Portuguese's record.

His goals have been huge so far for the Italian side as they push for the Champions League spots. Unfortunately for the forward, other areas of the pitch are not helping towards the push.

His record equalling moment came early in the second half. Fiorentina find themselves 2-0 down to Sassuolo at half-time. Vlahovic pulls one back as they look to turn around the deficite.

Fiorentina have one more match after today in 2021 for Vlahovic to either break or break away from Ronaldo's record.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook