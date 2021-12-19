Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Liverpool, Manchester United And Newcastle United Target Dusan Vlahovic Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A Goal Record For Fiorentina

Author:

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 33 goals in a calendar year for serie A. The Serbian forward, who is linked to Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United, has an opportunity now to break the record. 

Dusan Vlahovic is now three goals clear at the top of Serie A goalscoring chart for the season, but his eyes will be solely focused on breaking the Portuguese's record. 

His goals have been huge so far for the Italian side as they push for the Champions League spots. Unfortunately for the forward, other areas of the pitch are not helping towards the push. 

His record equalling moment came early in the second half. Fiorentina find themselves 2-0 down to Sassuolo at half-time. Vlahovic pulls one back as they look to turn around the deficite. 

Read More

Fiorentina have one more match after today in 2021 for Vlahovic to either break or break away from Ronaldo's record.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Dusan Vlahovic
Non LFC

Liverpool, Manchester United And Newcastle United Target Dusan Vlahovic Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A Goal Record For Fiorentina

2 minutes ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Line Up - Keita & Firmino To Start?

2 minutes ago
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League - UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

29 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Positive About 'Really Good Conversations' Over Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract

1 hour ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Striker Ousmane Dembele Transfer Development As Liverpool And Interested Parties Watch On

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
News

'It Will Be Influential' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Whether A Player's Vaccination Status Will Influence Transfer Policy

2 hours ago
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: Key Stats Ahead Of Sunday's Premier League Clash

3 hours ago
The Academy
News

Liverpool Under 23 Clash With West Ham United Postponed - Game OFF

3 hours ago