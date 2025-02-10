Luciano Acosta Sweepstakes: How Could Former MLS MVP Fit With San Jose Earthquakes, FC Dallas?
Few players have reached the heights of Luciano Acosta in the last several years of MLS. The 2023 MLS MVP, he has been one of the league’s finest during his four years with FC Cincinnati.
Since FCC were eliminated in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, though, speculation has surrounded his future.
While initial reports suggested Acosta may have secured a move to Argentina’s Estudiantes, MLS insider Tom Bogert reported Sunday that the 2024 last-place finisher San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas may be interested in the 30-year-old.
Over the past four seasons, the former Boca Juniors man has 48 goals and 62 assists in 125 regular-season matches, contributing to over half of Cincinnati's goals.
Despite having a contract with the Ohio club for the 2025 season, Acosta threw doubt into his future moments after New York City FC eliminated Cincinnati from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
"Maybe it’s the end for me at the club,” he said in the moments following the playoff loss. “We don’t know. We have to keep speaking with the corresponding people and see what happens in the future. For me, I gave my all for this club.”
The situation has only gotten more intense since, and a move has become the untenable outcome for the dynamic attacker.
After arriving at training camp late in January, the Argentine No. 10 commented to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press, criticizing FCC general manager Chris Albright on roster construction, continuity with key players, and championship goals for the club.
“My frustration after the last game of the season was all because of my issues with Chris that had evolved to a point that the locker room became too small for the two of us,” he said.
“My biggest frustration is because I want to win the championship so bad, but we need continuity with all the players on the roster for the following season. I am trying my best to stay around but I can't be working with someone who doesn't even have the courtesy to respond to my text messages.”
Those comments prompted the club to support Albright rather than Acosta, making the situation even murkier. With less than two weeks until Cincinnati's MLS match against Atlanta United on Feb. 22, there is still no resolution.
FCC wants to resolve the situation quickly, and it hopes to bring in disgruntled Portland Timbers attacking midfielder Evander as Acosta’s potential replacement.
Since commenting on Albright, Acosta has joined FC Cincinnati's team training sessions in preseason, previously training alone to build up fitness. Evander, too, arrived late to Portland’s camp, also being at odds with the club and looking for a transfer.
Are the San Jose Earthquakes going for an MLS Cup?
After finishing a historically bad 2024 season, San Jose completely restructured.
In already a big move, they added striker Cristian Arango from Real Salt Lake, who had early 2024 hopes to be an MLS MVP, and former Golden Boot winner Josef Martínez, who comes off an 11-goal season with CF Montréal.
Acosta linking up with Arango in attack could make San Jose a fun, dynamic team. Martínez—31 and often injured—adds an immensely experienced aspect to the attack despite likely not playing as many minutes.
By hiring 73-year-old head coach Bruce Arena in the offseason, the Earthquakes have committed to “win now” mode despite being the worst team last season. Acosta, along with the seven new players they’ve already brought in, could make them a playoff team.
“What happened last year is not my concern,” Martínez said at his introductory press conference. “We [Martínez and Arango] come here for a new project. We come here for winning. We come here to change the mind of the guys who were here last year.
FC Dallas looking to plug holes
It’s been a formative offseason for FC Dallas. They brought in former MLS Next PRO head coach Eric Quill to coach their first team and have sold off two of the best domestic attackers, Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira, as well as Alan Velasco.
They have two open Designated Player spots and could fit Acosta into the team. Still, with heavy reliance on lone Designated Player Petar Musa, as well as Leo Chu and Sebastian Lletget this season, Acosta would be an outlier as an elite-level player in the setup.
Given San Jose’s additions, Lucho could make sense as a surefire star on an otherwise gambling roster. With Dallas, he might just turn a club destined for the bottom of the table into one battling for a low-seed MLS Cup Playoff spot.
Then again, that’s all some clubs need to make a run, and it might just be the plan for a Dallas side that jettisoned 18 players from 2024’s roster.
Where will FC Cincinnati go?
None of this is fun for Cincinnati. In standing by Albright, the club believes he can continue building an MLS Cup-contending roster, even without Acosta.
Still, they’d be losing the most important player and attacking creator in club history and never get the opportunity to see him play with club record signing Kévin Denkey, who comes to head coach Pat Noonan’s team having led the Belgian Pro League in scoring for two seasons.
With Denkey and Acosta, 2025 could have been the year to take a step forward from what they had with USMNT striker Brandon Vázquez and Acosta. Now, they’ll likely have to do it without the Argentine.
As much as FCC has gone as Lucho goes, many worries would be elevated should they sign Evander. While a different player than Acosta, he elevated Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodriguez in Portland with 15 goals and 19 assists in 2024 and could do the same with Denkey and Cincinnati.
The clock is ticking, though.