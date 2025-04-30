‘Made a Mistake’: Sam Laity on Christen Press Usage for Angel City
Angel City interim head coach Sam Laity said he "made a mistake" by not bringing Christen Press off the bench in his team's 3–2 defeat to the Orlando Pride last weekend.
"My reflection was, probably made a mistake not getting her on the field, especially where the game was going," Laity told the media on Wednesday afternoon.
"What we really lacked in those last 20 minutes was a little bit of calmness, a little bit of leadership. And, I think on reflection, Christen would have brought that. I've spoken to her, and my reflection was, yeah, she would have helped us."
Angel City was up 2–0 over Orlando at halftime, with goals from Riley Tiernan and Katie Zelem. Then, in the second half, the Pride stormed back with three goals in the final 19 minutes. Marta and Barbra Banda made it 2–2 before Mary Alice Vignola scored an own goal in the 90th minute to complete the comeback win.
Press has just four appearances and 48 total minutes after six weeks of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season. All of those appearances have been off the bench.
Ahead of the 2025 season, Press signed a one-year contract extension with Angel City. She joined the Los Angeles club in '22 as the club's first player and face of the franchise.
In June 2022, Press sustained an ACL injury which kept her on the sidelines for 730 days. Eventually, after a long road to recovery, the 36-year-old returned in August 2024. Press finished last season with nine appearances and one goal.
On Friday, Angel City (2-2-2) will take on the 2025 NWSL runners-up, the Washington Spirit (4-2-0), at Audi Field in D.C. Laity said that he would like to see Press more involved in that match, and as the season goes on.
"Listen, the plan is to get her on the field as much as we can. Hopefully we can do that against the Spirit," he said.