'LA, it was always you': Christen Press Signs One-Year Extension With Angel City
There was little doubt that U.S. women's national legend Christen Press would leave her hometown club of Angel City FC this offseason, and yet, as the days ticked by until pre-season fans were starting to get concerned.
On Friday, ACFC announced that Press had signed a new one-year contract until the end of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. A historic figure in the world of soccer, she holds a special place in Los Angeles soccer history too. In 2022, the 36-year-old became the first-ever player in the expansion team's history.
“LA, it was always you. This city’s strength and resilience inspires me, and I could not be more proud to represent LA—my home city—when I step out onto the pitch this season,” stated Press. “To this community of fans, your love and support has gotten me through a lot—we’ve been through a lot together—and I could not be more excited to journey with you for another season! LFG!”
Growing up in Palos Verdes, in Los Angeles, Press, has always had a deep connection with the ACFC community. Since the ACFC's inaugural '22 season, Press has earned five goals and one assist in 24 matches across all competitions. Most recently, she scored in her 100th career NWSL regular season match against the North Carolina Courage in October 2024. The goal was a trademark laser-like strike in the 97th minute.
The goal had added emotional meaning as it was Press' first since returning from an ACL injury that kept her on the sidelines for 781 days. Both her technical ability and leadership have been a loss for ACFC since she was injured in June 2022.
The new contract for Press becomes the first deal made by new Sporting Director and General Manager Mark Parsons, who officially joined the club on Wednesday.
"We are excited that Christen is back home with Angel City for another year," said Parsons. "She has a key role to play on and off the pitch with her being fully integrated into the team environment from day one of preseason. Her determination to return to the pitch after two years away is incredible and we look forward to seeing the positive impact she can make in the season ahead."
Press has had a historic NWSL career and is tied for eighth on the all-time scoring list. She has appeared in 112 matches, scoring 51 goals and notching 11 assists since 2014. Perhaps even more revered for her country, Press has 64 goals and 43 assists in 155 caps for the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT). She is a two-time World Cup winner (2015, 2019) and an Olympic bronze medalist (2020).
ACFC is scheduled to start pre-season on January 22. The club is hosting a disaster relief event at BMO Stadium on Friday, January 17 in the wake of the recent fires that devastated the area and killed 25 people. Club captain Ali Riley lost her childhood home in the Palisades.