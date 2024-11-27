SI

Malik Tillman Makes American History With Two Goals in PSV Champions League Victory

The Dutch team's win had a distinctly United States flavor.

Patrick Andres

Malik Tillman after scoring for PSV in a 2–2 draw with Feyenoord on March 3, 2024.
Malik Tillman after scoring for PSV in a 2–2 draw with Feyenoord on March 3, 2024. / Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Axiomatically, no team from the United States can ever triumph in the Champions League.

However, Wednesday's game between PSV and Shakhtar Donetsk was something of an American spiritual victory.

With two goals in the first half, Shakhtar Donetsk took a 2–0 lead deep into the match. In the 87th minute, however, PSV midfielder Malik Tillman pulled the Dutch side within a goal of its Ukrainian foe.

Mere minutes later, Tillman struck again—with a long-range goal that enthralled the home crowd in Eindhoven, and made the German-born 22-year-old the first American ever to score twice in one Champions League match.

Tillman is the owner of six goals in 13 matches this season across all competitions.

Not content with a draw, PSV eventually won 3–2 on a dramatic stoppage-time goal from American striker Ricardo Pepi.

At 2-1-2, the side is currently 18th in the 36-team Champions League table—while continuing to hold down a five-point lead in Eredivisie.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Soccer