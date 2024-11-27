Malik Tillman Makes American History With Two Goals in PSV Champions League Victory
Axiomatically, no team from the United States can ever triumph in the Champions League.
However, Wednesday's game between PSV and Shakhtar Donetsk was something of an American spiritual victory.
With two goals in the first half, Shakhtar Donetsk took a 2–0 lead deep into the match. In the 87th minute, however, PSV midfielder Malik Tillman pulled the Dutch side within a goal of its Ukrainian foe.
Mere minutes later, Tillman struck again—with a long-range goal that enthralled the home crowd in Eindhoven, and made the German-born 22-year-old the first American ever to score twice in one Champions League match.
Tillman is the owner of six goals in 13 matches this season across all competitions.
Not content with a draw, PSV eventually won 3–2 on a dramatic stoppage-time goal from American striker Ricardo Pepi.
At 2-1-2, the side is currently 18th in the 36-team Champions League table—while continuing to hold down a five-point lead in Eredivisie.