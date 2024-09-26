Mallorca Fan Handed Suspended Prison Sentence for Vinicius Junior Racial Abuse
A Mallorca fan received a 12-month suspended sentence from a Spanish court after the defendant was found guilty of, "infringing on moral integrity, aggravated by having racist motives," toward Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior and Villarreal's Samu Chukwueze.
The Court of Instruction No. 3 of Palma de Mallorca sentenced the defendant to 12 months in prison and banned him from soccer stadiums in Spain for the next three years. "The suspension of the prison sentence has been made after the defendant apologized and showed his remorse, with a letter addressed to Vinicius Júnior, having completed an equality and anti-discrimination program,"
Real Madrid's official statement said.
"The defendant has been found guilty of two offenses of infringing on moral integrity, aggravated by having racist motives, committed against Vinicius Júnior, and also against the footballer Samu Chukwueze, a Villarreal player at that time, who was subjected to similar abuse at the Son Moix Stadium by the same individual two weeks later."
The sentencing comes nearly 21 months after the original incident occurred on Feb. 5, 2023.
Aurélien Tchouaméni also received racial abuse during Real Madrid's away fixture to Mallorca on Apr. 13, 2024. The guilty party, a minor sitting in the stands at San Moix Stadium, received a one-year ban from soccer stadiums and must complete socio-education activities and pay a fine in accordance with Spain's commission against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport. The minor apologized and showed remorse for his conduct, per Real Madrid.
"Real Madrid, who have been involved in the trials alongside their players as private prosecution, will continue working to uphold the values of our club and eradicate any racist conduct from the world of football or sport," the club stated.
Last month, Vinícius Jr. spoke with CNN about he racism he and other players continue to face in Spain.
“In the club, we talk about it more often,” he said. “Not just me, but all players said that if that happens, the next time everyone has to leave the field so that all of those people who insulted us have to pay a much bigger penalty."
"This is the third criminal conviction in recent months for racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid players," per the club.