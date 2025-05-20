Man City Make Huge Rodri Return Decision, per Report
Manchester City are hopeful that midfielder Rodri could return to the matchday squad for Tuesday’s meeting with Bournemouth, a report has claimed.
Rodri suffered an ACL injury in just his third appearance of the campaign back in September and manager Pep Guardiola quickly insisted the Ballon d’Or winner would not return until the start of the 2025–26 season.
The messaging has been somewhat more positive in recent weeks, however, after Rodri returned to team training in April.
Now, The Athletic state Rodri has been cleared to return to competitive action and City have not yet ruled out the prospect of the 28-year-old playing in Tuesday’s crucial Premier League game against Bournemouth.
City are locked in a battle for Champions League qualification and currently find themselves sat outside the top five. They do remain in control of their own destiny and victory over Bournemouth would see Guardiola’s side climb up to third with one game left to go.
The Cityzens do still have the potential to catch second-placed Arsenal, who would need to lose to bottom-side Southampton on the final day of the season.
Rodri’s return would come as a huge boost for City, even if the midfielder is unlikely to play any significant minutes before the end of the campaign.
If Rodri does not make it back in time for the Bournemouth game, he could still feature in City’s final Premier League outing of the season against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Guardiola has vowed not to take any risks with Rodri but has pledged to hand minutes to the influential midfielder as soon as medical staff declare him fit to return.