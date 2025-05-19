Man City vs. Bournemouth: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City are aiming to climb back into the Premier League’s top-five when they host Bournemouth on Tuesday night.
On the weekend when Pep Guardiola’s side succumbed in the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace, the majority of City's domestic rivals claimed victories to bolster their respective Champions League hopes.
As a result, City have temporarily slipped out of the top five but will climb back up to third with a midweek Premier League triumph. This is their third meeting with Bournemouth this term, but the first at the Etihad. The current series is tied at 1–1 after City avenged their league defeat on the south coast by triumphing in the FA Cup quarterfinals.
The Cherries remain in European contention, but only a specific set of circumstances will ensure their place in the Conference League should they finish the Premier League campaign in eighth. Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit 11th in the table after the weekend's results and are searching for their first-ever victory away at City.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Tuesday's Premier League fixture.
What Time Does Man City vs. Bournemouth Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, 20 May
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: Thomas Bramall
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Man City vs. Bournemouth Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man City: 4 wins
- Bournemouth: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Bournemouth 1-2 Man City (March 30, 2025) - FA Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 1–0 Man City – 17/05/25
Bournemouth 0–1 Aston Villa – 10/05/25
Southampton 0–0 Man City – 10/05/25
Arsenal 0–1 Bournemouth – 03/05/25
Man City 1–0 Wolves – 02/05/25
Bournemouth 1–1 Man Utd – 27/04/25
Nottingham Forest 0–2 Man City – 27/04/25
Crystal Palace 0–0 Bournemouth – 19/04/25
Man City 2–1 Aston Villa – 22/04/25
Bournemouth 1–0 Fulham – 14/04/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Bournemouth on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Man City Team News
Mateo Kovačić missed the FA Cup final due to a knock, thus thrusting his status for Tuesday's game into doubt. Bernardo Silva operated in midfield in the Croatian's absence, with Kevin De Bruyne performing a less advanced function.
If Kovacic can't play in midweek, we’ll likely see Ilkay Gündoğan return to Guardiola’s starting lineup. Nico Gonzalez hasn't played all that much in recent weeks after joining the club in January.
Rodri won’t feature until the Club World Cup in June, and City are also without John Stones, Oscar Bobb and Nathan Aké for Bournemouth‘s visit. Young Argentine playmaker Claudio Echeverri featured off the bench on Saturday and could play a role here after making his debut.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth
Man City predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gündoğan, Silva; Savinho, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland.
Bournemouth Team News
Bournemouth have lost Alex Scott for the rest of the season after the young midfielder caught an elbow from Tyrone Mings which broke his jaw. Scott joins Ryan Christie and Enes Ünal on the long-term injury list.
Iraola doesn’t believe Dango Ouattara will feature during their remaining two games, with Luis Sinisterra likely to miss out again on Tuesday.
In Scott’s absence, Lewis Cook will operate alongside Tyler Adams, and the returning Justin Kluivert slots into the more advanced midfield role off the shoulder of Evanilson.
Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Cook, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.
Man City vs. Bournemouth Score Prediction
Guardiola has called on his side to show character in the wake of Saturday’s tough defeat. An early concession meant City had to force the issue, and they doubtlessly created enough to find a way back into the contest. Ultimately, they were thwarted by former Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
This is a massive game for the hosts after the weekend’s results, and a Bournemouth victory here could steal Champions League qualification away from City’s grasp. A point is fine, but three offers them greater assurance heading into the final day.
The visitors have the capacity to disrupt their potentially vulnerable opponents, and we know that this is not a vintage iteration of the Cityzens. Despite that, they almost always rise to the big occasion. They shouldn't falter against a team that’s yet to triumph at the Etihad in crunch time.