Man City Injuries: Every Player Unavailable vs. Man Utd, Possible Return Dates
Manchester City look for a winning return from the September international break but must overcome a stream of injuries to taste victory in this Sunday’s Manchester derby.
The Cityzens welcome their fierce rivals, Manchester United, to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League as they seek to put back-to-back defeats behind them, but Pep Guardiola’s primary concern will be injuries.
City are certain to be without several key names for the visit of the Red Devils and are sweating over the fitness of a host of other stars.
Here’s the latest injury news for City ahead of the derby.
Joško Gvardiol
- Status: Questionable
- Potential return date: September 14 (vs. Man Utd)
Joško Gvardiol has missed all three of City’s Premier League matches this season and despite returning to light training in August, the Croatian is yet to be declared fit. Though, the Croatian posted on social media that he was back on the pitch which could lead to some involvement in the derby.
Guardiola will want the versatile defender back for United’s visit but it seems unlikely that he would be thrust straight into the starting XI given he hasn’t played since City’s FIFA Club World Cup exit at the beginning of July.
John Stones
- Status: Doubt
- Potential return date: September 14 (vs. Man Utd)
John Stones has enjoyed a run of starts for City this season and earned a call-up to the England squad as a result. However, the defender withdrew from the September internationals as he battles a muscle issue.
City declared that his withdrawal was a “precautionary measure” but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will be available for the Manchester derby.
Abdukodir Khusanov
- Status: Questionable
- Potential return date: September 14 (vs. Man Utd)
The young defender was a surprise start against Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break but was withdrawn late in the defeat at the Amex Stadium with a calf injury.
Uzbekistan’s football association confirmed that Khusanov would be missing for approximately two weeks, meaning the centre back could return for the game on Sunday.
Rico Lewis
- Status: Questionable
- Potential return date: September 14 (vs. Man Utd)
Rico Lewis was named in England’s Under-21 squad for the international break but withdrew due to an unspecified injury. City are known for being extra cautious when sending their players on international duty and it seems unlikely to be a serious issue for the right back.
Rayan Aït-Nouri
- Status: Doubt
- Potential return date: September 14 (vs. Man Utd)
Rayan Aït-Nouri was another to withdraw from international duty, missing Algeria’s clashes with Botswana and Guinea.
The left back suffered an injury in the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur but returned against Brighton last time out. However, he’s evidently a doubt for the upcoming clash with Guardiola claiming he has not fully recovered from an ankle injury.
Nico O’Reilly
- Status: Questionable
- Potential return date: September 14 (vs. Man Utd)
Similarly to his compatriot Lewis, fellow academy graduate Nico O’Reilly also withdrew from England’s U21s with an unspecified knock.
The left back has only made cameos for City so far this season but would prove a sizeable absentee on Sunday should Gvardiol and Aït-Nouri miss out. Based on Guardiola’s assessment, he could be available.
Mateo Kovačić
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: Mid-October
Mateo Kovačić is a confirmed absentee for City having undergone Achilles surgery back in June. He missed the entirety of the Club World Cup and has also been absent for the start of the Premier League term.
The Croatian midfielder is expected to return after the October international break but will need to be eased back into action.
Rayan Cherki
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: Late October
Rayan Cherki has made a positive start to his City career but has suffered a devastating injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. Guardiola has revealed that the summer recruit is likely to miss two months, meaning he will be back in late October if all goes to plan.
Phil Foden
- Status: Questionable
- Potential return date: September 14 (vs. Man Utd)
Phil Foden has struggled with injuries this term, missing clashes with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton while only making a cameo against Spurs.
Foden, who has an impressive record against the Red Devils, could miss out this weekend as he continues his recovery, although the international break might have given him enough time to fully recuperate.
Savinho
- Status: Questionable
- Potential return date: September 14 (vs. Man Utd)
Having missed the entirety of the season to date, Savinho remains a doubt to face United. The fleet-footed winger is struggling with a knock and no date has been placed on his return, but he has returned to training which could lead to him featuring in some capacity.
Omar Marmoush
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: Unknown
Omar Marmoush has been crucial for City since his arrival in last season’s winter window and City will be dreading life without him after he suffered an injury on international duty.
He managed just nine minutes in Egypt’s clash with Burkina Faso and City have confirmed he will miss the derby. The full extent of his knee injury is not yet certain, but Guardiola believes he could be ready before the next international break.