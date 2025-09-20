Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: All-Star Attack Primed for Title Test
Manchester City are seeking revenge on their return to the Emirates Stadium this weekend following last season’s bruising defeat against Arsenal.
Amid a campaign of chaos and disappointment, the Cityzens were thrashed 5–1 by Arsenal on their trip to north London, with a second-half collapse condemning Pep Guardiola to an embarrassing defeat to his former mentee Mikel Arteta.
City will be desperate to make amends and reassert themselves as Premier League title candidates. They have already been beaten twice in the league this season, but have recovered impressively with convincing wins against Manchester United and Napoli.
Here’s how Guardiola could line his team up for a crunch clash in the capital.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma has effortlessly eased himself into new surroundings, producing one particularly stunning save in the Manchester derby before enjoying a routine evening midweek against Napoli.
RB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Khusanov impressed in the Manchester derby and followed up with another clean sheet from right back against Napoli. The youngster continues to offer glimpses of his potential, but faces an almighty test this weekend.
CB: Rúben Dias—City will rely on the experience and class of Dias in a hostile environment, with the Portuguese defender responsible for containing Viktor Gyökeres. The Swede has scored in both his home appearances this term.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—An injury to Rayan Aït-Nouri has opened the door for Gvardiol to return to left back, but Guardiola has persisted with the versatile Croatian in the centre of his defence.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly is the man who has replaced Aït-Nouri in victories over Man Utd and Napoli, once again performing to a high standard and showing maturity beyond his years. Noni Madueke will provide a stern challenge this weekend.
DM: Rodri—Guardiola has admitted that Rodri is a doubt for Sunday’s game, but he’s likely to feature if remotely fit. The Spaniard is essential for such a high-profile clash and can be rested in the Carabao Cup instead.
RM: Bernardo Silva—Silva’s intelligence and technical skill could prove too much for the aggressive Riccardo Calafiori, who is likely to start ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly for the Gunners. The Portugal international has just two goals in 22 appearances against the Gunners, though.
CM: Phil Foden—Foden has looked more like his former self at the beginning of the term. He scored an excellent header last weekend and dazzled in the conquering of Napoli midweek.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—The Dutchman has started quickly at City, even if he’s yet to replicate the impressive level of his Premier League debut. He must rise to the occasion against an industrious Arsenal midfield at the Emirates.
LM: Jérémy Doku—Doku’s issue has always been his final product, but the Belgian has delivered two assists and a goal since his return from the international break. He’s in store for a tantalising battle with Arsenal’s Jurriën Timber on Sunday.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland made Champions League history midweek as he netted his 12th goal of the season for club and country. City didn’t beat the Gunners last term, yet the Norwegian still managed to score in both fixtures.