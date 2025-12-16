Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Haaland Leads Rotated Cityzens
Manchester City are seeking to reach the last four of the Carabao Cup for the first time since the 2020–21 season, but must get past Brentford to do so.
The Cityzens have made little impact in the competition since their four successive triumphs between 2018 and 2021, though they are always a contender despite often rotating their playing squad. Should they eventually triumph at Wembley, Pep Guardiola would secure a 19th piece of silverware since taking charge of the club.
Changes are expected in defence and between the sticks against the Bees, but options are thin elsewhere for the tinkering Spaniard. Here is how City could line up for their quarterfinal clash.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-1-4-1)
GK: James Trafford—The Englishman has rarely featured following Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival, making just three appearances in all competitions since the beginning of September. He has, however, been utilised in both Carabao Cup games played so far.
RB: Rico Lewis—Matheus Nunes is very much Guardiola’s first-choice right back, but Lewis should be handed an opportunity to deputise against Brentford. He’s played just nine minutes across the past five games.
CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Khusanov is another who has been used sparingly this season, but with John Stones injured and Rúben Dias in need of a well-earned rest, the Uzbekistan international could get the nod.
CB: Nathan Aké—The Dutchman will offer some invaluable experience in the heart of City’s defence given the attacking threat of Brentford’s forward duo of Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Nico O’Reilly desperately needs some recovery time after a busy period and with Rayan Aït-Nouri unavailable as he jets off to the Africa Cup of Nations, Gvardiol could be shunted to the left-hand side.
DM: Nico González—The absence of Rodri and Mateo Kovačić means Guardiola has little choice but to start González. The Spaniard provides some much-needed defensive nous in City’s engine room.
RM: Oscar Bobb—After an injury-hit 2024–25 campaign, Bobb has enjoyed regular appearances on City’s right flank this term. However, he’s struggled to be quite as impactful as he was pre-injury.
CM: Bernardo Silva—Guardiola’s favourite pupil, Silva is seldom rested. The Portugal international appears likely to start in central midfield with rests handed to Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—With Cherki now flying, Reijnders has seen his game time reduced in recent matches. However, the Dutchman remains an important part of City’s charge for silverware on multiple fronts.
LM: Savinho—Having starred in the third round win over Huddersfield Town, Savinho was an unused substitute against Swansea City in the fourth round. The Brazilian could be handed a chance to shine midweek having gone ten games without a goal or an assist.
ST: Erling Haaland—With Omar Marmoush now on international duty with Egypt, City seemingly have no choice but to start Haaland. That spells trouble for Brentford, who have already conceded to the Norwegian this term and will be fearing the worst at the Etihad.