Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Rodri Ready for First Start?
The world was quick to anoint Manchester City as 2025–26 Premier League champions after Gameweek One, and perhaps their annual defeat to Tottenham Hotspur has done little to shift the narrative.
Spurs just have a thing for downing Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens, although last weekend’s defeat was unlike the majority that have come before. Thomas Frank’s side had their way at the Etihad, and there was no sense of a smash-and-grab.
Thus, it’s hard to gauge just how good Guardiola’s side is at this very early juncture, but we should learn a little more about their credentials on the south coast this weekend.
Here’s how City could line up against the Seagulls.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1)
GK: James Trafford—Ederson remains on City’s books, but he won’t return to the starting XI until after the transfer deadline (if he doesn’t leave). Thus, summer addition Trafford, who made a big mistake in last week’s defeat, will get the nod again.
RB: Rico Lewis—Guardiola will surely trust Lewis over Matheus Nunes when defending Kauro Mitoma one-on-one.
CB: John Stones—The England international has enjoyed an injury-free start to the new season, and he should remain in Guardiola’s team at the Amex.
CB: Rúben Dias—City may be shifting a couple of centre backs off their books before the end of the summer window, including Manuel Akanji. Joško Gvardiol is fully fit, but the same pairing could be retained from the first two games.
LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly are alternatives, but it looks like Aït-Nouri is going to be a key part of this Man City team after joining in the summer. The manager has confirmed he’s available after his injury scare last week.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders was never going to live up to his outstanding debut on Gameweek 2, with Spurs doing an excellent job of limiting his influence. Will this athletic Brighton midfield do the same?
CM: Nico González—Nico will likely keep his place, but expect Rodri to return to City’s starting lineup after the international break. The Spaniard has been called up by the national team.
RW: Phil Foden—Injury ruled Foden out of the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he earned minutes off the bench in the defeat to Spurs. He has to re-emerge as a central figure after struggling last season.
AM: Bernardo Silva—With doubts over the fitness of Rayan Cherki, it may be down to Bernardo to fill in behind the striker.
LW: Jérémy Doku—The Belgian is poised to come back in for Omar Marmoush down the left flank, and target Mats Wieffer, a midfielder by trade, down the right side of Brighton’s defence.
ST: Erling Haaland—Shut out by Spurs last time out, Haaland will be hunting goals at the Amex this weekend. He has an abundance of playmakers in support.