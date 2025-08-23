Tottenham Player Ratings vs. Man City: Spurs Stun Cityzens in Impressive 2–0 Win
Two first-half goals helped Tottenham Hotspur secure a hugely impressive 2–0 victory over Manchester City in their second Premier League outing of the season on Saturday.
Tottenham’s failed pursuit of Eberechi Eze threatened to undermine confidence heading to Manchester, but Spurs were unaffected during the early stages at the Etihad Stadium. They pressed high and with admirable intensity, forcing City into errors but failing to deliver a fatal blow.
But the Lilywhites continued to unsettle their hosts with their focus and directness, eventually rewarded for their sharp start ten minutes before the break. Mohammed Kudus flicked on a long punt from defence and Richarlison timed his run to perfection—as VAR discovered after initially ruling the goal offside—before teeing up Brennan Johnson from eight yards.
Tottenham continued to relentlessly hound City in their own third and deservedly doubled their lead in stoppage time to cap an impressive first half from Thomas Frank’s men. Spurs preyed upon James Trafford’s wayward pass inside his own penalty area, with João Palhinha opening his account for the club to widen the buffer between the sides.
Tottenham were forced deeper after the restart but defended courageously to keep City at bay. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven were defiant in the heart of defence, while Guglielmo Vicario rose to the occasion when called upon.
It speaks volumes that City failed to carve open any clear-cut opportunities in the second half while chasing their comeback, with Frank masterminding a heroic performance that has secured back-to-back wins for the Lilywhites at the start of the new season.
Frank’s Pressing Machine
Tottenham supporters understood that Thomas Frank’s arrival and, perhaps more importantly, Ange Postecoglou’s departure would result in a more conservative approach moving forward. The ex-Brentford manager is nowhere near as expansive or philosophical as his predecessor, with Spurs’ defensive tactics in the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain showing an increased willingness to sit deep and absorb pressure.
However, Frank’s arrival has not brought Tottenham’s pressing game to an end. Spurs were desperate to thwart City’s passing game and quickly smelled blood, robbing the hosts of possession and subsequently winning free kicks deep in enemy territory twice within the opening ten minutes. They hunted in packs and harried effectively giving City no time to relax.
That intensity was crucial in Tottenham’s second of the afternoon, with Pape Matar Sarr intercepting an unwise pass from Trafford and Palhinha, via a few touches from Richarlison, took full advantage from close range. Their bravery out of possession was commendable at a venue that often strikes fear into travelling teams.
In the second half, Spurs accepted sitting deeper, and they did an impressive job keeping City at touching distance while still posing a threat on the counter attack. All of Tottenham’s players impressed at the Etihad, but it’s their manager’s tactical acumen that will steal the show.
Richarlison Lays Down Another Marker
Frank was defiant in his pre-match press conference when asked about Richarlison’s place in his team. “Right now he's my starting nine,” enthused the Dane, who witnessed the Brazilian score two excellent goals in the 3–0 win over Burnley last weekend. Two instinctive finishes—including a stunning acrobatic effort—epitomised what Richarlison can achieve when healthy.
Unsurprisingly, he was called upon to lead the line once more at the Etihad, and he quickly unnerved City’s rearguard. The 28-year-old buzzed around the centre halves with enthusiasm and tenacity, poking a toe in when the opportunity arrived. His defensive work rate allowed Tottenham to press high up the pitch, stopping City from finding their passing rhythm from deep.
Richarlison’s work ethic has never been in question, but his ruthlessness has. After two clean strikes last Saturday, the ex-Everton man once again underscored his clinical edge with a fine assist for Johnson’s opener, timing his run expertly to beat City’s high line and picking out his teammate under pressure.
The nerves will be jangling for Dominic Solanke having watched Richarlison produce another mightily impressive display.
Tottenham Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario
8.0
RB: Pedro Porro
7.3
CB: Cristian Romero
7.6
CB: Micky van de Ven
6.9
LB: Djed Spence
6.7
DM: João Palhinha
8.2
DM: Rodrigo Bentancur
7.3
RW: Mohammed Kudus
7.5
AM: Pape Matar Sarr
6.6
LW: Brennan Johnson
8.0
ST: Richarlison
7.6
SUB: Wilson Odobert (77’ for Johnson)
6.5
SUB: Dominic Solanke (77’ for Richarlison)
6.1
SUB: Lucas Bergvall (86’ for Kudus)
N/A
SUB: Kevin Danso (90+1’ for Palhinha)
N/A
Subs not used: Antonín Kinský, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Luka Vuškovi, Mathys Tel.
Player of the Match: João Palhinha
Man City (4-2-3-1): James Trafford; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Rúben Dias, Rayan Aït-Nouri; Tijjani Reijnders, Nico González; Oscar Bobb, Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush; Erling Haaland.
Subs: Ederson (GK), Abdukodir Khusanov, Nathan Aké, Nico O’Reilly, Matheus Nunes, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jérémy Doku, Phil Foden.