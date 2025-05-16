Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: FA Cup Final
Manchester City will play their 14th FA Cup final on Saturday when they lock horns with Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.
The Cityzens suffered heartbreak in last year's final as they were beaten by bitter rivals Manchester United, but they did triumph over their neighbours in the 2022–23 final. That was their seventh victory in the showpiece event, with an eighth on the cards against underdogs Palace this weekend.
Man City are yet to rediscover their all-conquering form but they have been much improved over the past few months and will be strong favourites in the capital. While they remain without linchpin midfielder Rodri, they have the majority of their big-hitters available.
Here's how Man City could line up at Wembley.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—Stefan Ortega appeared in last season's FA Cup final—making a costly error in the process––but Ederson should get the nod this time around. Unlike last year, he's made two appearances in the competition en route to Wembley.
RB: Rico Lewis—The Englishman's minutes have been shared with orthodox midfielder Matheus Nunes this season and it's a coin toss over who starts on Saturday at right back. Lewis did score in a more advanced role during the semifinal.
CB: Rúben Dias—The sustained fitness of Dias has been instrumental in Man City turning the corner, with the Portuguese centre back preparing for a physical battle with Jean-Philippe Mateta.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol was also to blame for allowing Man Utd's opener in last season's final and will have learned from his mistakes. He enjoyed a much sweeter trip to Wembley in the semifinal as he scored in victory over Nottingham Forest.
LB: Nico O'Reilly—O'Reilly has been a crucial contributor in the FA Cup this term with three goals and two assists in the competition. He will be tasked with handling the indefatigable Daniel Muñoz at right wing back.
DM: İlkay Gündoğan—The veteran scored a wonderful brace the last time Man City won the FA Cup, including the quickest goal in final history after just 12 seconds. He's been to Barcelona and back since then.
DM: Mateo Kovačić—The Croatian is one of only six players to have been sent off in an FA Cup final, with that dismissal coming in Chelsea's 2020 defeat to Arsenal. He will be hoping for a better experience on Saturday.
RW: Bernardo Silva—Silva scored a crucial equaliser at Wembley in the Community Shield at the beginning of the season and will be aiming to bookend the campaign with strikes at the famous arena.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—It's likely to be De Bruyne's last appearance at Wembley—well, at club level at least—and the Belgian will be praying for a perfect farewell in which he leaves his mark as Man City lift the trophy.
LW: Omar Marmoush—It's a first FA Cup final for Marmoush, who netted a vital winner at Bournemouth in the quarterfinal. He has a chance to win his first piece of senior silverware on Saturday.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland returned to the fold against Southampton last weekend and will be raring to go in the capital. He has six goals in just four clashes with the Eagles.