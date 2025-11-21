Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle: Unchanged from Liverpool Rout
After asserting their title credentials before the international break, Manchester City have a tough domestic test following the final interval of 2025, as they visit Newcastle United at St. James’s Park.
This hasn’t exactly been a happy hunting ground for the Cityzens as of late, failing to win on three of their previous four trips in all competitions, and the Magpies remain an imperious force in front of the Toon Army. They just can’t perform on the road.
Thus, there’s scope for City’s spirits to dampen this weekend and their title hopes to come under scrutiny once more, but Pep Guardiola’s side performed with ominous vigour before the break and a win here would feel significant.
Here’s how the visitors could line up on Tyneside this weekend.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—There were fears of the Italian undermining City’s work with possession, but Donnarumma has proven to be an outstanding addition, with his stellar shot-stopping attributes coming to the fore.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes has locked down the right-back position, and he’s benefiting from Guardiola’s ploy of overloading the centre of the pitch. There’s been plenty of space for Nunes to exploit higher up.
CB: Rúben Dias—The Portuguese will have his hands full on Saturday evening, as he lines up against the towering Nick Woltemade, who went a little cold before the break.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—A settled City defence has seen Gvardiol partner Dias, and Guardiola is set to opt for continuity this weekend.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—The academy graduate has thrived at left-back since his integration last season, and like Nunes, O’Reilly is enjoying to space afforded to him by Jérémy Doku’s infield drifts.
DM: Nico González—Rodri and Mateo Kovačić are City’s only two absentees this weekend, but don’t fear, the emerging González will be on hand to hold down the fort in midfield.
RM: Bernardo Silva—Guardiola will turn to an experienced head in a hostile environment. Bernardo isn’t always one for instilling calm, but he remains an excellent ball retainer who can help take the sting out of games.
AM: Phil Foden—Foden has been more subtle in his business this season, but the English playmaker is having a mighty fine year under the radar.
AM: Rayan Cherki—The summer arrival’s connection with Foden is helping to unlock this City team, but Newcastle’s ruggedness in the middle of the park will test their mettle.
LM: Jérémy Doku—After producing his best performance in a City shirt last time out, there’s no doubt that Doku will remain down the left-hand side. He could face up against veteran defender Kieran Trippier due to Tino Livramento’s injury.
ST: Erling Haaland—The inevitable Haaland continued his remarkable scoring form during the break, as Norway sealed their spot at the 2026 World Cup. However, he has a poor record against Newcastle, scoring just once in five outings.