Man City Player Ratings vs. Liverpool: Stunning Individual Display Inspires Rout

Manchester City were vastly superior and made light-work of Liverpool on Sunday night.

Roberto Casillas

Jérémy Doku (left) was the best player on the pitch against Liverpool.
Jérémy Doku (left) was the best player on the pitch against Liverpool. / Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City were brilliant at Etihad Stadium and dismantled Liverpool 3–0 on the back of one of their best performances of the calendar year on Sunday afternoon.

Erling Haaland’s 99th career Premier League goal broke the deadlock in the first half, before Nico González doubled Man City’s advantage just before the break.

But the story of the game was Jérémy Doku. The Belgian put on an absolute show all game and tied the bow on his sensational performance with a breathtaking goal to give City a third.

Pep Guardiola’s side were vastly superior than the reigning champions on the occasion of his 1,000th managerial outing, sending an ominous warning that they’re bound to be contenders in this season’s title race.

The result sees City surge to second in the Premier League standings, heading into the international break just four points back of Arsenal atop the table.

Man City Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma7.5: Was barely tested all night but answered the call whenever he needed.

RB: Matheus Nunes8.4: Nunes was flawless in defence and constantly ventured forward down the right wing, bagging an assist in the process. Excellent performance.

CB: Rúben Dias7.7: Dias commanded a fine showing from City’s backline.

CB: Joško Gvardiol7.1: The Croatia international remains a solid presence in City’s defence. He handled every Liverpool incursion with poise.

LB: Nico O’Reilly8.1: The academy graduate shut down Mohamed Salah all night and collected an assist to cap off a mature performance.

CM: Nico González8.4: One of his best showings of the season. The La Masia graduate dominated in midfield, stifling Liverpool’s engine room. Was rewarded with a goal as well.

CM: Bernardo Silva7.7: City’s captain was his solid-self once again. Although he might go under the radar, his fingerprints are all over his side’s sublime performance.

RW: Rayan Cherki6.3: Perhaps City’s weakest link in attack. He had some moments but overall lacked sharpness and adequate decision-making in the final action.

AM: Phil Foden7.2: Pulled the strings of City’s attack once again, continuing his great run of form.

LW: Jérémy Doku9: Simply fantastic. Toyed with Conor Bradley all night and was City’s most dangerous player on the pitch.

ST: Erling Haaland7.3: Missed a penalty but quickly made up for it with his 14th league goal of the term. He continues to show improvement in his link-up play as well.

Substitute

Rating (Out of 10)

Savinho (53’ for Cherki)

7

Omar Marmoush (74’ for Doku)

6.2

Subs not used: James Trafford (GK), John Stones, Nathan Aké, Rico Lewis, Rayan Ait Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Oscar Bobb.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1)

Starting XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitiké.

Subs used: Milos Kerkez, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Federico Chiesa.

Player of the Match: Jérémy Doku

Man City 3-0 Liverpool—How It Unfolded at the Etihad

City controlled the early exchanges and could’ve easily gone in front inside 15 minutes. Jérémy Doku was taken down inside the penalty area, but Erling Haaland telegraphed his shot from the spot and Giorgi Mamardashvili made amends after giving away the penalty and denied the Norwegian.

But Haaland wouldn’t be contained for much longer. Matheus Nunes sent in a cross and Haaland won the ball in the air against Ibrahima Konaté, placing his header perfectly to score his 14th Premier League goal of the term just before the half-hour mark.

Virgil van Dijk thought he scored the equaliser before the break, but his header was disallowed after VAR determined Andrew Robertson, who was in an offside position, obstructed Gianluigi Donnarumma’s attempt to save the shot.

After dodging that bullet, Guardiola’s side doubled their advantage just before half time. Nico González fired a shot from distance that deflected off Van Dijk, leaving Mamardashvili powerless to stop the ball from going into the back of the net.

City’s dominance continued after the break. Just past the hour mark, Doku scored an absolute screamer, cutting in from the right and curling a shot from distance to crown one of the best individual performances of the season so far.

The reigning champions tried to get back in the game as the clock ran out, but Arne Slot’s side were unable to create many clear chances and wasted those they did carve out.

The hosts were comfortable seeing out the game after scoring the third. Guardiola’s men cruised to the finish line without much trouble, putting the finishing touches on arguably their best performance of the season.

Man City vs. Liverpool Half-Time Stats

Statistic

Man City

Liverpool

Possession

57%

43%

Expected Goals (xG)

1.20

0.14

Total Shots

6

3

Shots on Target

4

0

Big Chances

1

0

Pass Accuracy

84%

84%

Fouls

6

7

Corners

6

1

Man City vs. Liverpool Full Time Statistics

Statistic

Man City

Liverpool

Possession

49%

51%

Expected Goals (xG)

1.60

0.71

Total Shots

14

7

Shots on Target

6

1

Big Chances

1

2

Pass Accuracy

84%

86%

Fouls

14

15

Corners

7

7

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

