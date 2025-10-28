Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Swansea: Haaland Given Breather in Carabao Cup
The Carabao Cup final was once regarded as an annual Manchester City invitational, but Pep Guardiola’s side haven’t made it to the competition’s showpiece event since 2021.
Alternate priorities and their recent demise have ensured the trophy has been shared around in recent years, but the Cityzens could make a serious charge in 2025–26.
They’ve been dealt two kind draws to start their journey, and Guardiola will feel assured enough to rotate his starting XI for Wednesday night’s fourth-round clash at Swansea City, despite succumbing to another defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday.
The manager has confirmed rests for some of his leading men in midweek, so, with that in mind, here’s how the visitors could line up in South Wales.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Swansea (4-1-4-1)
GK: James Trafford—The former Burnley goalkeeper may have ousted Ederson between the posts, but Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival means Trafford’s minutes will be limited to domestic cup competitions.
RB: Matheus Nunes—With Rico Lewis preferred in midfield, there could be another start at right back for Nunes. City are still without Abdukodir Khusanov through injury.
CB: Rúben Dias—John Stones will earn some midweek respite after earning back-to-back starts, but Dias is poised to continue at the heart of Guardiola’s defence, given the lack of right-sided alternatives.
CB: Nathan Aké—The Dutchman has played a sporadic role this season, and may get the chance to remind Guardiola of his quality here.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—Rayan Aït-Nouri is ready to make his first appearance since August, but he’ll likely start on the bench. Joško Gvardiol was given the nod over O’Reilly at left back on Sunday, so the City youngster should return to the XI here.
DM: Nico González—The former Porto man shook off a knock to feature off the bench at Aston Villa, and he should be okay to play from the outset in South Wales.
RM: Savinho—The Brazilian has been a regular over the past few weeks, having endured a disrupted start to the 2025–26 season becuase of a supposed injury and transfer speculation. He shone in the previous round.
AM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki is back fit from an injury setback and could operate as the visitors’ leading creative presence in midfield.
AM: Bernardo Silva—Rico Lewis will be considered for a midfield berth, but Guardiola may fancy annoying City supporters by retaining his veteran workhorse alongside Cherki to supply balance out of possession.
LW: Jérémy Doku—City missed Doku’s invention at the weekend, and he should get an hour under his belt on Wednesday before Bournemouth visit the Etihad.
ST: Omar Marmoush—There will be no Erling Haaland for the visitors in midweek, but City did cope without him at Huddersfield in the third-round. They’ve also got a more suitable stand-in available in Marmoush, who occasionally lined up as a centre-forward during the second-half of last season.