‘Big Injury’—Man City Rocked by Rodri Setback, Pep Guardiola Offers Return Timeline
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Rodri will miss the start of the new Premier League season as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered at the Club World Cup.
Rodri missed the majority of the 2024–25 season after suffering a gruesome knee injury in the opening weeks of the campaign. After a seven-minute cameo towards the end of the Premier League season, the Ballon d’Or winner played four times at the Club World Cup and was widely praised for offering some stability to Guardiola’s side after a disappointing campaign.
Unfortunately for Rodri, he left the tournament with another injury. Brought off the bench in the last 16 against Al Hilal, he had to be removed in extra time after picking up a groin problem which Guardiola has now suggested may have been serious.
“Rodri is getting better but he had a big injury in the last game against Al Hilal,” Guardiola revealed. “He has trained better in the last few days, hopefully after the [September] international break is when he will be really fit.
“Hopefully in these games he can play some minutes but what is important is he doesn’t have pain because we don't want this Rodri coming back injured.
“We try desperately to avoid that. He has been training the last two sessions with us and that’s good.”
Fortunately for City, they play just three Premier League games before the season pauses for international action.
Guardiola’s side open the season away to Wolverhampton Wanderers before a tough visit from Tottenham Hotspur, and they will head into the international break after an away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.
City will be desperate to welcome Rodri back into the fold upon their return to domestic action. They host the derby against Manchester United on September 13, and a trip to Arsenal is on the calendar eight days later.