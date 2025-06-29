Man City vs. Al Hilal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City take on Saudi champions Al Hilal at the Club World Cup with a spot in the quarterfinals at stake.
Pep Guardiola’s side started rather slowly with a 2–0 win over Wydad Casablanca in their opening group game, but scored 11 times in their next two outings to win Group G at a canter. After thrashing Al Ain 6–0, City produced an outstanding performance to beat Juventus 5–2 on Matchday 3.
It was the sort of display that had many decrying the return of the sky blue juggernaut after a disappointing 2024–25 season, and City have emerged as the favourites to win this summer’s revamped competition.
The Premier League outfit have been heavily backed to advance into the last eight, but Al Hilal, under new manager Simone Inzaghi, have already drawn 1–1 with Real Madrid, and their 2–0 victory over Pachuca meant they qualified alongside the Spanish giants from Group H.
The winners of this tie will face either Inter or Fluminense in the quarterfinals.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Club World Cup round of 16 clash.
What Time Does Man City vs. Al Hilal Kick-Off?
- Location: Orlando, United States
- Stadium: Camping World Stadium
- Date: Monday, June 30 / Tuesday, July 1
- Kick-off Time: 2 a.m. BST / 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
- Referee: TBC
Man City vs. Al Hilal Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture between Man City and Al Hilal.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Al Hilal
Juventus 2–5 Man City – 26/06/25
Al Hilal 2–0 Pachuca – 27/06/25
Man City 6–0 Al Ain – 23/06/25
RB Salzburg 0–0 Al Hilal – 22/06/25
Man City 2–0 Wydad Casablanca – 18/06/25
Real Madrid 1–1 Al Hilal – 18/06/25
Fulham 0–2 Man City – 25/05/25
Al Hilal 2–0 Al Qadisiyah – 26/05/25
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth – 20/05/25
Al Wehda 1–1 Al Hilal – 21/05/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Al Hilal on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
United States
DAZN, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, UniMás
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, ViX, tabii
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Man City Team News
Pep Guardiola has utilised much of his Club World Cup squad already, with Rodri making his first start since September in Man City’s battering of Juventus.
Their impressive display on Matchday 3 should convince the manager to retain a similar-looking starting lineup for this knockout fixture. However, Erling Haaland should come back in and start up top, while Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden have both offered glimpses of brilliance. The pair of creators featured off the bench last time out, with Pep opting for Jérémy Doku and Savinho to support Omar Marmoush.
Josko Gvardiol may also return to City’s backline and cover the forward surges of Rayan Aït-Nouri, who shone against Juve.
The Cityzens have no fresh injury concerns.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Al Hilal
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Al Hilal (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Aït-Nouri; Gonzalez, Gündoğan; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
Al Hilal Team News
Al Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari scored his fifth Club World Cup goal in the 2–0 victory over Pachuca in their final group game, but he will play no further role at this summer’s tournament due to a hamstring injury.
Mohamed Kanno replaced Al-Dawsari off the bench, and the midfielder-by-trade could deputise for the captain against the Cityzens with Inzaghi potentially shifting to a more conservative setup.
Striker Aleksandar Mitrović remains out injured amid rumours of a Premier League return, but other familiar names, including former Cityzen João Cancelo, are expected to start. Kalidou Koulibaly, Rúben Neves and Sergej Milinković-Savić have been mainstays for Inzaghi at the tournament so far.
Al Hilal Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Al Hilal Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-3-1-2): Bono; Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Lodi; N. Al-Dawsari, Neves, Kanno; Milinković-Savić; Malcom, Leonardo
Man City vs. Al Hilal Score Prediction
Inzaghi was quite the coup for Al Hilal, and the Italian’s savvy work on the touchline is already paying dividends. They were breached just once in the group stage, but they may require heroics from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou if they’re to pull off a major upset in Orlando.
Man City were brilliant against Juventus, with their three summer arrivals supplying a freshness to a team that struggled their way through 2024–25. While it may be a little early to suggest that the Cityzens are well and truly back, the signs have undoubtedly been ominous in the United States.
Inzaghi’s team could have success in transition on Monday night, but this slick City outfit should eventually overpower the Saudi champions.
Prediction: Man City 3–1 Al Hilal
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.