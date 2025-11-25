Man City vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City continue their Champions League campaign at the Etihad on Tuesday night, as they take on Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen for the very first time.
City’s productive start to the league phase continued with an emphatic 4–1 victory over Borussia Dortmund before the November break, and their subsequent triumph against Premier League champions Liverpool convinced many that Pep Guardiola’s side were rediscovering an irresistible groove.
However, the Cityzens were overpowered by Newcastle United at the weekend, losing 2–1. Arsenal’s convincing success in the North London Derby less than 24 hours later means the Gunners are now six points clear at the summit, with City down in third.
Guardiola’s side are back on home soil in midweek, though, and their fourth win of the league phase will leave them in an excellent position regarding a top eight finish with three games to go.
Leverkusen undoubtedly made the right choice by replacing Erik ten Hag with Kasper Hjulmand in the dugout, with the 2023–24 Bundesliga champions up to third in the German top flight after beating Wolfsburg 3–1 at the weekend.
However, their first win in this competition didn’t arrive until Gameweek 4, when they secured a smash-and-grab victory over Benfica, leaving them on five points.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Tuesday’s Champions League bout.
What Time Does Man City vs. Bayer Leverkusen Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: João Pinheiro (POR)
- VAR: Tiago Martins (POR)
Man City vs. Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive meeting between Man City and Bayer Leverkusen.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Bayer Leverkusen
Newcastle 2–1 Man City - 22/11/25
Wolfsburg 1–3 Bayer Leverkusen - 22/11/25
Man City 3–0 Liverpool - 09/11/25
Bayer Leverkusen 6–0 Heidenheim - 08/11/25
Man City 4–1 Borussia Dortmund - 05/11/25
Benfica 0–1 Bayer Leverkusen - 05/11/25
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth - 02/11/25
Bayern Munich 3–0 Bayer Leverkusen - 01/11/25
Swansea 1–3 Man City - 29/10/25
Paderborn 2–4 Bayer Leverkusen - 29/10/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Bayer Leverkusen on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One
Man City Team News
Guardiola opted for an unchanged team at the weekend, but the Spaniard will almost certainly tinker with his starting XI for Leverkusen’s visit.
The hosts are still without midfielders Mateo Kovačić and Rodri, while the forgotten Kalvin Phillips was also absent from training in the build-up to Tuesday’s game.
Rico Lewis was left out of Saturday’s matchday squad but will return to action here, although Abdukodir Khusanov could come into the team and start at right-back.
There may also be recalls for John Stones, Tijjani Reijnders and Omar Marmoush.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Man City predicted lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Stones; Bobb, Reijnders, Foden, Marmoush; Haaland.
Bayer Leverkusen Team News
Bayer Leverkusen have a few notable absentees for their trip to Manchester, with Robert Andrich and Edmond Tapsoba both suspended. Andrich was sent off for violent conduct in Gameweek 3 against Paris Saint-Germain, while Tapsoba will serve a one-game ban after picking up three yellow cards in this competition.
The visitors are also without Lucas Vázquez, who joined the club from Real Madrid in the summer, through injury. Arthur and Equi Fernández are targeting returns next month.
Exequiel Palacios’s groin injury will keep him out of action until the new year. Hjulmand is also managing Alejandro Grimaldo after the wing-back returned from international duty with muscle stiffness.
Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Bayer Leverkusen predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-4-2-1): Flekken; Quansah, Badé, Belocian; Poku, García, Maza, Grimaldo; Tella, Tillman; Schick.
Man City vs. Bayer Leverkusen Score Prediction
City are going to have to start winning big away games again if they’re to return to a dominant state, but they look comfortable on home soil.
Hjulmand has enjoyed an excellent start to his tenure with Die Werkself, but the Dane has far too many obstacles to overcome on Tuesday night. This would’ve been a tough ask with a fully fit and available squad, but the visitors are without a couple of key squad members for their trip to the Etihad.
Thus, we can only see a comfortable City win.