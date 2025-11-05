Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City hope to take another step towards automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16 when they host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
The Cityzens are unbeaten in the league phase to date, their draw away at Monaco sandwiched in between 2–0 victories over Napoli and Villarreal, and enter the upcoming fixture in terrific form. Defeat to Aston Villa is the only major blemish since the beginning of September, with the weekend’s win over Bournemouth meaning they have been victorious in nine of their last 12 games in all competitions.
Erling Haaland has been the catalyst for their terrific streak and the Norwegian will be aiming to pile misery on his former employers at the Etihad Stadium. The 25-year-old, who has only blanked in two games this season and scored twice at the weekend, will be crucial to victory against Dortmund.
BVB are in decent shape themselves, though. Niko Kovač’s men moved up to third in the Bundesliga at the weekend as they beat Augsburg and they have also accumulated seven points from their opening three Champions League games.
While they no longer boast someone with Haaland’s unrivalled output, Serhou Guirassy will be certain to cause chaos for City’s defence at the Etihad. He’s scored seven goals in 13 matches across all competitions this term and was joint top scorer in last season’s Champions League.
What Time Does Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
- VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man City: 3 wins
- Borussia Dortmund: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Man City 3–1 Borussia Dortmund (Oct. 25, 2022)—Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Borussia Dortmund
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth - 02/11/25
Augsburg 0–1 Dortmund - 31/10/25
Swansea 1–3 Man City - 29/10/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 1–1 (2–4p) Dortmund - 28/10/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Man City - 26/10/25
Dortmund 1–0 Köln - 25/10/25
Villarreal 0–2 Man City - 21/10/25
Copenhagen 2–4 Dortmund - 21/10/25
Man City 2–0 Everton - 18/10/25
Bayern Munich 2–1 Dortmund - 18/10/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Man City Team News
City have just one fitness issue ahead of Dortmund’s visit, with Mateo Kovačić back in the treatment room after sustaining an ankle injury. The ailment kept him out of the weekend win and Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will be missing for some time.
Rodri is available once again and featured in the win over Bournemouth, but the Spaniard is unlikely to start against Dortmund as Guardiola eases him back into action. Nico González should continue in his place.
There could be alterations from the team that beat the Cherries, with Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Aït-Nouri and John Stones potentially coming into the XI. Guardiola will have one eye on the upcoming clash with Liverpool before the November international break.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund
Man City predicted lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Aït-Nouri; González; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
Borussia Dortmund Team News
Dortmund will welcome Nico Schlotterbeck back into the team after the defender missed the weekend win against Augsburg through illness, while Niklas Süle should also be involved after sitting out the win with a toe injury.
Julien Duranville returned to first-team training on Tuesday afternoon and could be involved in some capacity against City. The youngster played his first minutes of the season for Borussia Dortmund II at the weekend.
Daniel Svensson, Julian Ryerson and Karim Adeyemi could return to the XI after only being used as substitutes last time out.
Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Groß, Sabitzer, Svensson; Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy.
Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund Score Prediction
City enter Wednesday’s fixture in impressive form and have won all but one of their home matches, including a convincing victory over Serie A champions Napoli on Matchday 1 of the league phase. With Haaland in his current mood, betting against them adding another three points to their Champions League total would be brave.
City have shown their defensive vulnerabilities this season, however, and Dortmund boast the speed and attacking quality to cause their hosts issues on the counter.
But Dortmund will likely need to score two or three to come away from the Etihad with a positive result, something which seems unlikely ahead of kick off.