Man City vs. Liverpool: Four Key Battles That Could Decide Crucial Clash
The two sides that have dominated English football across the past eight Premier League seasons go head-to-head on Sunday.
Meetings between Manchester City and Liverpool often have direct consequences on the Premier League title race, but things are slightly different this year. Arsenal’s superiority early in the campaign means the they’re both simply fighting to keep pace with Mikel Arteta’s men.
At least one of the sides will drop points this weekend and Sunday’s loser—if there is one—will be left on the precipice heading into the November international break.
The stakes are high as two star-studded squads compete at the Etihad Stadium, with an array of dazzling duels taking place across the pitch. Here are four that could define the fixture.
Erling Haaland vs. Ibrahima Konaté
Only two teams have prevented Erling Haaland scoring this season. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa both frustrated the relentless Norwegian, who took his tally to 27 goals for club and country during City’s 4–1 win over his former club Borussia Dortmund midweek. In both of the matches he’s failed to find the net, so have City.
Keeping Haaland under wraps is the route to success against the Cityzens, but thwarting him is an unenviable assignment. The 25-year-old’s blend of power, athleticism and unwavering consistency when presented with the chance to breach the opposition goal ensure he’s more or less unstoppable.
Given Liverpool’s defensive struggles this season, there will be concerns that Haaland’s fine form will continue on Sunday. The Reds have tightened things up in recent matches, managing back-to-back clean sheets in wins over Villa and Real Madrid, but they have some way to go before being labelled proficient at the back.
Haaland will attempt to isolate the weaker link in Liverpool’s centre back partnership: Ibrahima Konaté. The Frenchman has underwhelmed for the most part this season despite more encouraging performances since the October internationals, particularly struggling against direct and physical forwards. That spells trouble against City’s Scandinavian colossus.
If Konaté can keep his head above water, Liverpool have a chance. If the defender slips back into unwanted habits, it could be a long old afternoon.
Jérémy Doku vs. Conor Bradley
Conor Bradley underscored his gargantuan potential in victory over Madrid midweek. Having pocketed Kylian Mbappé last season, the Northern Ireland international proceeded to stifle Vinícius Júnior in a repeat of last term’s Champions League fixture with Los Blancos.
The right back, who will be an undisputed starter on Sunday due to Jeremie Frimpong’s injury, produced an assured and combative display to frustrate Madrid’s Brazilian, but he will have no time to rest on his laurels at the Etihad.
Bradley will come up against one of the Premier League’s form wingers in Jérémy Doku, the Belgian’s end product beginning to match his astonishing speed and agility on the sprint. He’s tormented full backs all term, conjuring up another delightful display against Dortmund in which he grabbed an assist and continually humiliated Julian Ryerson.
Doku, who often got the best of former Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, will hope his courageous approach can cause Bradley issues. The right back has a penchant for picking up silly yellow cards and is still honing his craft against the world’s most dynamic wide men.
Bradley’s Tuesday night showing proves he can prevent Doku from wreaking havoc this weekend. Whether he will be able to repeat his heroics is another matter.
Nico González vs. Dominik Szoboszlai
There is nobody more important to Liverpool’s reinvigoration than Dominik Szoboszlai. Even during their disastrous recent losing streak, the Hungarian midfielder played with pride and distinction, but was undermined by those around him in red. He’s been crucial to the Reds rediscovering their mojo.
Szoboszlai, whether as a right back, defensive midfielder or No.10, has started and finished all ten of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season. His boundless energy, commendable consistency and playmaking abilities have been pivotal for Arne Slot’s side, who will rely on him to produce another impressive all-round display in attacking midfield on Sunday.
Szoboszlai, who scored and assisted in this exact fixture last season, will be relieved to avoid a battle with Rodri at the Etihad, with the Spanish enforcer almost certain to miss the match. However, his City compatriot Nico González will still prove a sizeable challenge to overcome.
González has been in stellar form recently, impressing in victories over Bournemouth and Dortmund despite not necessarily catching the eye. The defensive midfielder shouldn’t be stealing the headlines, though, instead keeping things ticking in the engine room by retrieving possession and then recycling the ball.
The 23-year-old is not the quickest or most athletic holding player, however, with Szoboszlai’s athleticism perhaps coming out on top this Sunday.
Matheus Nunes vs. Cody Gakpo
Matheus Nunes has certainly improved as a right back since being redeployed by Pep Guardiola, but there remains a sense that he’s the weak link in this City team. The midfielder by trade has made high profile errors on the big stage previously—most notably at home to Manchester United last season—and will be determined to avoid such gaffes on Sunday.
Nunes’ adversary will likely be Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman was replaced in the starting lineup by Florian Wirtz against Madrid and while the £116 million summer signing played superbly, the energy he expended in victory might see him relegated to the bench and used as an impact substitute.
Gakpo has been in largely strong form this season despite blanking in his last two starts. He has seven goal contributions to his name for Liverpool and managed six goals in as many matches for club and country during October. His ability to jink inside and fire towards the far corner is a useful weapon in Liverpool’s arsenal.
With the pressure now on Gakpo to perform after Wirtz’s midweek display, one can expect a reaction from the winger after several tame showings. He certainly has the beating of Nunes on paper, but transferring that to reality will be the real test of his credentials for a starting berth moving forward.