Athletic Club 0–3 Man Utd: Player Ratings as Red Devils on Verge of Europa League Final

Manchester United continued their unbeaten run in the 2024–25 Europa League taking a commanding lead in the semifinals.

Manchester United scored three times on the road to remain unbeaten in the Europa League.
Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final after defeating 10-men Athletic Bilbao on the road in the semifinals.

Casemiro opened the scoring 30 minutes in thanks to some strong play from Harry Maguire. A Daniel Vivian red card minutes later gave Bruno Fernandes an opportunity from the penalty spot. The captain slotted it past Julen Agirrezabala to double the lead. Fernandes added a third on the verge of halftime. A dominant first half performance gave the Red Devils a strong platform to build on for the second 45.

Though, Man United failed to score in the second half even against 10 men. Perhaps a missed opportunity given the chaotic nature of the quarterfinals, but they still return home with a three-goal lead.

With Tottenham Hotspur also establishing a strong lead in their semifinal, it's looking like an all-Premier League final later this month.

Check out player ratings from the Europa League semifinal leg below.

Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club (3-4-2-1)

Player

Rating

GK: André Onana

7.8/10

CB: Leny Yoro

7.3/10

CB: Harry Maguire

7.0/10

CB: Victor Lindelof

7.7/10

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui

8.0/10

CM: Manuel Ugarte

8.7/10

CM: Casemiro

8.8/10

LWB: Patrick Dorgu

7.3/10

AM: Bruno Fernandes

9.4/10

AM: Alejandro Garnacho

6.6/10

ST: Rasmus Højlund

6.5/10

SUB: Matthijs de Ligt (65' for Maguire)

6.3/10

SUB: Mason Mount (65' for Ugarte)

6.6/10

SUB: Luke Shaw (74' for Mazraoui)

6.4/10

SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (84' for Dorgu)

N/A

SUB: Amad Diallo (84' for Garnacho)

N/A

Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes

