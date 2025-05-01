Athletic Club 0–3 Man Utd: Player Ratings as Red Devils on Verge of Europa League Final
Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final after defeating 10-men Athletic Bilbao on the road in the semifinals.
Casemiro opened the scoring 30 minutes in thanks to some strong play from Harry Maguire. A Daniel Vivian red card minutes later gave Bruno Fernandes an opportunity from the penalty spot. The captain slotted it past Julen Agirrezabala to double the lead. Fernandes added a third on the verge of halftime. A dominant first half performance gave the Red Devils a strong platform to build on for the second 45.
Though, Man United failed to score in the second half even against 10 men. Perhaps a missed opportunity given the chaotic nature of the quarterfinals, but they still return home with a three-goal lead.
With Tottenham Hotspur also establishing a strong lead in their semifinal, it's looking like an all-Premier League final later this month.
Check out player ratings from the Europa League semifinal leg below.
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club (3-4-2-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: André Onana
7.8/10
CB: Leny Yoro
7.3/10
CB: Harry Maguire
7.0/10
CB: Victor Lindelof
7.7/10
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
8.0/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
8.7/10
CM: Casemiro
8.8/10
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
7.3/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes
9.4/10
AM: Alejandro Garnacho
6.6/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
6.5/10
SUB: Matthijs de Ligt (65' for Maguire)
6.3/10
SUB: Mason Mount (65' for Ugarte)
6.6/10
SUB: Luke Shaw (74' for Mazraoui)
6.4/10
SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (84' for Dorgu)
N/A
SUB: Amad Diallo (84' for Garnacho)
N/A