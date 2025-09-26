Report: Man Utd Agree ‘Excellent’ First Signing for Summer 2026
Manchester United have struck a deal to sign 17-year-old Colombian midfielder Cristian Orozco next summer, multiple reports state.
The Red Devils have shifted their transfer policy in recent years and are now exploring moves for raw, young talents who they hope to develop into future stars. Chido Obi, Diego Léon Ayden Heaven, Sékou Koné and Enzo Kana-Biyik are among those to have made the switch to Old Trafford over the past few years.
Next to join is defensive midfielder Orozco. Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra first reported the news— later verified by The Athletic—of his impending switch to United, which will only be completed once he turns 18 in July 2026.
Orozco, who plays his football for Fortaleza CEIF after leaving development side Rojo this year, captains Colombia’s Under-19 side and is highly regarded in his homeland.
What Man Utd Can Expect From Cristian Orozco
Unsurprisingly, news of Orozco’s imminent switch to United generated plenty of noise in Colombia, and local outlet El Colombiano sought out a number of his former Rojo coaches for comment.
“With his character and playing style, he established himself in the Under-15 and Under-17 teams,” Campo Elías Santacruz recalled. “Despite being so young, he always showed leadership in training.
“He trained hard and, on and off the field, acted like a young man with experience. His teammates helped him grow, and today we can say he’s a great human being.”
For their role in developing Orozco, Rojo have been involved in negotiations with United, as confirmed by coach Álvaro Escobar.
“He has a positive leadership style that has allowed him to be captain of the Colombian national team,” Escobar explained. “He expresses himself well and is receptive. He doesn’t get upset when corrected. It’s a pleasure to coach him.
“I was very happy when I found out he could go to Manchester United.”