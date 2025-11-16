SI

‘Dream’—Man Utd Receive Surprisingly Blunt Transfer Appeal From Premier League Star

Manchester United were not the only club to be name-checked by one of the standout players in the division.

Daniel Muñoz (centre) has been superb for Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace’s flying wingback Daniel Muñoz has unashamedly hauled himself into the shop window during November’s international break, revealing it would be his “dream” to join a club like Manchester United, Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Muñoz has not always been destined for greatness. The Colombia international didn’t leave his domestic league until 2021 and was 27 by the time Crystal Palace whisked him away from Belgian side Genk for €8 million (£7.1 million, $9.3 million) in 2024. It hasn’t been a straightforward international trajectory: Muñoz’s debut lasted three minutes before he was shown a straight red card against Peru.

However, the indefatigable defender has hit a rich vein of form over the past 18 months. Thriving in the back-three system Palace’s Oliver Glasner has devised, Muñoz’s industry and dexterity has earned him a justifiable reputation as one of best right backs in world football.

Despite the trophy glut Palace have enjoyed of late, the FA Cup winner has loftier ambitions. “First of all, I think there’s a lot of talk about one club or another. If you ask me, it would be a dream to play for one of these clubs, whether it’s Barcelona, ​​PSG, Real Madrid or Manchester United,” Muñoz declared this week, as quoted by AS.

Daniel Muñoz celebrating one of his numerous goals.
Daniel Muñoz has directly contributed to 12 Premier League goals since the start of last season (five scored, seven assists). / MB Media/Getty Images

“I think I’m working towards that; I strive every day to one day catch the attention of one of these clubs, because for me, it’s a dream to get there.”

According to Spanish media, Muñoz has certainly caught the eye of at least Barcelona. The Catalan outfit have routinely been linked with a move for the Premier League gem as an alternative—or replacement—to Jules Kounde, who is inherently more defensively minded than the buccaneering Colombian.

Real Madrid rarely take their name out of the hat for a player of Muñoz’s quality while Paris Saint-Germain could be in need of a defender this winter in the expected absence of the injured Achraf Hakimi. Yet, he may be best suited to staying in England.

Which Club Would Best Suit Daniel Muñoz?

Ruben Amorim
The tide is beginning to turn for Ruben Amorim. / Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Palace’s mastery of the 3-4-2-1 has served as an embarrassment for Manchester United during their struggles to adapt to the same system for much of Ruben Amorim’s tenure. However, this shared tactical scheme could serve them well in the transfer market.

Muñoz has excelled as a wingback, taking advantage of a tank that never empties to canter up and down the right flank for 90 minutes week after week. Despite nominally being a defender, the Colombian starlet has amassed more touches in the attacking third of the pitch than any of his Crystal Palace teammates this season.

Madrid are well-stocked at right back with both Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold while any move to PSG would likely be a short-term fix. Whether Barcelona possess the funds to buy a 29-year-old who only signed a contract extension in April is very much up in the air.

Yet, Muñoz would serve as a more natural fit at right wingback than United’s Amad Diallo. For all the prime attacking potential which the Ivorian offers from that position, his waifish physique will forever be a problem defensively. Muñoz, as he is at pains to show Europe’s best clubs every week, can do it all.

