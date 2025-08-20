Man Utd Co-Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘Counter Sues’ Tottenham
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos have launched a counter-lawsuit against former partner Tottenham Hotspur, alleging that the club engaged in negotiations with Audi during their agreement.
Spurs launched legal action against Ineos Automotive earlier this year over a terminated sponsorship, which had seen the Ineos Grenadier become the club’s official 4x4 vehicle partner.
Ineos Automotive was a Tottenham sponsor from 2022 until 2024, with the wider Ineos Group a partner since 2020. The Premier League club is claiming more than £11 million ($14.8 million) in a lawsuit against Ineos Automotive, alleging that the contract was breached by non-payment and an early termination.
According to the Telegraph, Ineos has responded with a counter claim in excess of £1 million, accusing Spurs of contact with German car manufacturer Audi in relation to the proposed transfer of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.
Ineos claims that while no deal materialised, the fact that an alternative was every explored was the basis of an alleged agreement with Spurs which would allow them to terminate their sponsorship partnership early.
A defence and counter-claim submitted to the High Court by Ineos read: “The particulars of claim make no mention of a highly significant series of events by which the club, unbeknown to Ineos, started negotiating with a major competitor to Ineos with the intention of granting rights to that competitor which were exclusive to Ineos under the agreement.
“On or around 3 August 2023 (i.e. early in contract year two), Todd Kline of the club (“Mr Kline”) indicated to Ashley Reed of Ineos (‘Mr Reed’) that the club had been in discussions with the German car manufacturer Audi AG (‘Audi’) in connection with rights which were the same as, or substantially similar to, the rights granted to Ineos under the agreement and/or the club had been negotiating with Audi in respect of rights which were exclusive to Ineos under clause 4 of the agreement.
“According to Mr Kline, the discussions and/or negotiations related to a proposed transfer of the club’s player Harry Kane (‘Mr Kane’) to the German club FC Bayern Munich (‘Bayern Munich’). In the circumstances, it is the club which owes Ineos more than £1 million for failing to provide any rights to Ineos in the final part of year three.”