Man Utd Forced to Come From Behind to Avoid Hong Kong Humiliation
Manchester United avoided another humiliating defeat on their post-season tour, with teenage striker Chido Obi to thank for two goals that sealed a comeback victory over Hong Kong on Friday.
The Red Devils were stunned to fall 1–0 to ASEAN All-Stars earlier this week, with Ruben Amorim claiming his team had “choked” and vowing to set the record straight against Hong Kong.
Amorim went with a mixed starting lineup, deploying a handful of fringe and young players alongside star names like Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund, and the Red Devils looked to make their firepower count early on.
Casemiro headed home a Fernandes free-kick just five minutes in but saw his celebrations cut short by the offside flag, and United would soon be punished for failing to make the most of their early start.
With 19 minutes on the clock, Brazil-born forward Juninho fired a low strike which goalkeeper Tom Heaton allowed through him, giving Hong Kong a shock lead.
In the pouring rain and soaring temperatures, United pushed for a response. Fernandes failed to convert a rabona when one-on-one with the Hong Kong goalkeeper, before right-back Jaydan Kamason had an effort cleared off the line.
The first half came to a close with United boasting over 70% possession and 15 shots on goal. Hong Kong had managed just one effort of their own but took a lead into the break, much to Amorim’s frustration.
The boss made 11 substitutions for the second half. Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Obi were among those tasked with rescuing a result for the Red Devils, and it took just four minutes for United to pull themselves level.
Obi fizzed home on the turn to tie things up for United, and the young striker should have had a second when he sent a headed effort wide of the post from close range.
A rare foray forward from Hong Kong perhaps should have led to a second goal for the hosts. Altay Bayındır made a smart save down low after two big blocks inside the box had United scrambling for a moment.
United were frustrated not to be awarded a penalty when Mount went down in the box with around 15 minutes to go, but it mattered little as Obi glanced home Mount’s cross in the 82nd minute to spare his side’s blushes. There was still time for a third as Ayden Heaven headed into the back of the net in stoppage time.
The 3–1 triumph brings an end to the campaign for United, who will now head off on holiday before returning to action with a friendly against Leeds United on July 19.