Man Utd Confirm First Three Summer Departures
Manchester United have wasted no time in confirming the first players who will leave the club this summer, announcing three departures after the final game of the season.
United signed off what has been a historically poor Premier League campaign in style by securing a 2–0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford, to finish in 15th place.
The end of the game was quickly followed by a club statement confirming the release of veteran trio Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelöf. All three are due to be out of contract on June 30 and will hit the open market as free agents from the beginning of July.
The news does not come as a surprise, with each player long expected to be on the move.
Eriksen, who joined United in the summer of 2022 after resurrecting his career at Brentford following a near fatal cardiac arrest only 12 months earlier, marked his final appearance with a goal from the penalty spot to seal the victory over Villa.
Evans, 37, was re-signed to his former club on a short-term contract to make up the numbers in 2023–24 preseason, before being handed consecutive one-year deals. A cameo appearance off the bench on Sunday marked his farewell, with a first appearance of 2025.
Lindelöf, the youngest of the trio at 30, was also involved in the Villa win, playing all 90 minutes.
Even though the Premier League campaign is now over, United are immediately jetting off to east Asia to play a two-game post-season tour—against ASEAN All-Stars from Malaysia and Hong Kong’s national team on May 28 and 30 respectively.
Rubem Amorim has named 32 players who will be travelling for the games, including a considerable number of academy talents. Evans, despite imminently leaving the club, is part of the group, but Eriksen and Lindelöf as they look for new teams.
Man Utd 32-player postseason tour squad
Goalkeepers: André Onana, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton.
Defenders: Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Jonny Evans, Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Jaydan Kamason, Godwill Kukonki, Harry Maguire, Reece Munro, Luke Shaw.
Midfielders: Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Tyler Fletcher, Sékou Koné, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Moorhouse, Mason Mount, Jim Thwaites, Manuel Ugarte.
Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, Rasmus Højlund, Shea Lacey, Chido Obi, Joshua Zirkzee.