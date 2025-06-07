Man Utd ‘Contact’ World Cup Winner to Replace Andre Onana
Manchester United are apparently exploring upgrades to André Onana this summer with Emiliano Martínez among their top choices.
Martínez’s future at Aston Villa has been called in doubt this summer fueling speculation of a move. According to TyC Sports, Man Utd are interested in signing the World Cup and Copa América winner if he leaves Aston Villa. The Red Devils reportedly face competition from Barcelona, but they're making their strong interest known.
Man Utd have struggled in the goalkeeping department since parting ways with David de Gea in 2023. Then-manager Erik ten Hag brought in his former Ajax goalkeeper to replace the Spaniard, but Onana has struggled mightily since arriving. Despite being comfortable with the ball at his feet and his distribution ability, the Cameroonian has been guilty of several mistakes between the sticks and conceding sloppy goals.
Martínez, while an upgrade defensively, hasn’t realized domestic glory outside of Arsenal’s 2019–20 FA Cup triumph over Chelsea. And, at that point, he wasn’t even first choice. His performances for the injured Bernd Leno at the time earned him a big move to Aston Villa where his stock began to rise. He was eventually named Argentina’s starting goalkeeper guiding La Albiceleste to Copa América glory in 2021 and 2024 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022.
It’s not necessarily a transfer target with longevity in mind. Martínez is 32 years old, turning 33 in September. Onana is three years younger, but the club likely view upgrading at goalkeeper as a necessity.
The Argentine is a two-time recipient of the Yashin Trophy, France Football’s award for the best goalkeeper in the world. He also won the Golden Glove at the three aforementioned international tournaments.