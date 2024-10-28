SI

Ballon d'Or 2024 Winners: Full List

Winners for the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or, Women's Ballon d'Or, Yashin Trophy, Kopa Trophy and more.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
After months of anticipation, the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony is finally here to crown soccer's best players, clubs and managers.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees features the sport's biggest superstars, including Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior, Manchester City's Rodri and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí, but only a select few can leave the Théâtre du Châtelet with an award. The Ballon d'Or trophy might headline the ceremony, but the Kopa Trophy, the Yashin Trophy and more are all prestigious honors that go to the sport's top players.

Here's the full list of winners from the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Men's Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner

29. Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)
29. Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)
28. Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
27. Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)
26. Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)
25. Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)
24. William Saliba (France, Arsenal)
23. Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)
22. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)
21. Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)
20. Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Turkey, Inter)
19. Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)
18. Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
17. Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)
16. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)

Women's Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner

30. Grace Geyoro (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
29. Ewa Pajor (Poland, VfL Wolfsburg / Barcelona)
28. Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)
27. Manuela Giugliano (Italy, AS Roma)
26. Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)
25. Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)
24. Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern Munich)
23. Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)
22. Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern Munich)
21. Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)
20. Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)
19. Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern Munich)
18. Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)
17. Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
16. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Yashin Trophy 2024 Winner

Kopa Trophy 2024 Winner

Men's Coach of the Year Trophy 2024 Winner

Women's Coach of the Year Trophy 2024 Winner

Men's Club of the Year 2024 Winner

Women's Club of the Year 2024 Winner

