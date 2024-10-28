Ballon d'Or 2024 Winners: Full List
After months of anticipation, the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony is finally here to crown soccer's best players, clubs and managers.
FOLLOW SI SOCCER'S LIVE BLOG OF THE BALLON D'OR 2024 CEREMONY INCLUDING NEWS, UPDATES, WINNERS AND MORE
The 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees features the sport's biggest superstars, including Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior, Manchester City's Rodri and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí, but only a select few can leave the Théâtre du Châtelet with an award. The Ballon d'Or trophy might headline the ceremony, but the Kopa Trophy, the Yashin Trophy and more are all prestigious honors that go to the sport's top players.
Here's the full list of winners from the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Men's Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner
29. Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)
29. Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)
28. Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
27. Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)
26. Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)
25. Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)
24. William Saliba (France, Arsenal)
23. Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)
22. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)
21. Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)
20. Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Turkey, Inter)
19. Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)
18. Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
17. Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)
16. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)
Women's Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner
30. Grace Geyoro (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
29. Ewa Pajor (Poland, VfL Wolfsburg / Barcelona)
28. Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)
27. Manuela Giugliano (Italy, AS Roma)
26. Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)
25. Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)
24. Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern Munich)
23. Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)
22. Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern Munich)
21. Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)
20. Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)
19. Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern Munich)
18. Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)
17. Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
16. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)
Yashin Trophy 2024 Winner
The Yashin Trophy winner will be announced later in the ceremony.
Kopa Trophy 2024 Winner
The Kopa Trophy winner will be announced later in the ceremony.
Men's Coach of the Year Trophy 2024 Winner
The Men's Coach of the Year Trophy winner will be announced later in the ceremony.
Women's Coach of the Year Trophy 2024 Winner
The Women's Coach of the Year Trophy winner will be announced later in the ceremony.
Men's Club of the Year 2024 Winner
The Men's Club of the Year Trophy winner will be announced later in the ceremony.
Women's Club of the Year 2024 Winner
The Women's Club of the Year Trophy winner will be announced later in the ceremony.