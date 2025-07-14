Man Utd Nearing Deadline to Trigger Striker Target’s Release Clause
Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has reportedly rejected two big-money offers from Saudi Arabia as the Manchester United target’s release clause enters its final 24 hours.
The Red Devils want a new striker but have made limited progress in their search for an out-and-out forward. One long-term target, Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, appears to be firmly off the table after reaching an agreement with Arsenal.
Numerous outlets, including The Athletic, have named Kean as a possible option for United, who are tracking the Italy international after an impressive season which yielded 19 goals in 32 Serie A games for Fiorentina.
If United are to move for Kean, their approach will need to come soon as the forward’s release clause, which stands at an affordable €52 million (£45 million, $60.7 million), expires on July 15.
Sky Sports Italy have revealed Kean has turned down offers from both Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah as he would rather remain in a competitive European league, potentially opening the door for other suitors to make a last-gasp bid.
If Tuesday’s deadline passes without any issues, Fiorentina plan to offer Kean a bumper new contract which would almost double his wages. The Serie A side are under no pressure to sell Kean, who is already tied to the club until 2029, meaning a deal may only be possible if his release clause is triggered.
United are currently focused on a move for versatile Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, with negotiations dragging on over a deal which could cost close to £70 million ($94.4 million) if the Bees get their way.
At that point, United’s focus is expected to turn to sales. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia are among the players available for transfer, with United hoping to raise enough money to finance more signings before the window closes.
Given the looming deadline to pursue Kean, it appears unlikely that United will chase the former Everton forward, although just how much Fiorentina would demand to sell him later in the window remains to be seen.