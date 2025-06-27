Man Utd Favourite Loses Job After Just Seven Months
Leicester City have bid farewell to former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has left his position as manager after just seven months in charge.
Van Nistelrooy won two trophies during his first senior management role with PSV Eindhoven before taking up a role in Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff at Manchester United, sealing a return to Old Trafford where he scored 150 goals in 219 games between 2001 and 2006.
He eventually replaced Ten Hag on an interim basis in October 2024, catching the eye with three wins and a draw from four games before departing the club upon the arrival of Ruben Amorim.
Weeks later, Van Nistelrooy was back in the Premier League with Leicester, but he failed to maintain the impressive form from his short spell with United. The Foxes lost 19 of their 27 games under the Dutchman as they slumped to relegation down to the Championship.
Under his watch, Leicester also became the first team in English top-flight history to fail to score in nine consecutive home games.
His departure from Leicester has long been expected but reportedly had to be delayed until this stage in the summer for financial reasons. Van Nistelrooy’s dismissal can now be included in next season’s accounts.
The Telegraph claim Van Nistelrooy was kept in the dark about his future, with the former striker regularly requesting updates but being forced to wait for a final decision.
“I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the Club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the Club well for the future,” Van Nistelrooy said in a short statement.