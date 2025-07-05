Man Utd Finalise Signing of Exciting Young Defender
Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of 18-year-old left-back Diego Léon from Cerro Porteño.
A deal to sign Léon was first reported back in January, with reports suggesting United had agreed to pay as much as £7 million ($9.6 million) if the Paraguay young international triggers a series of performance-related bonuses.
Cerro Porteño recently confirmed Léon’s impending move to United, while the teenager has even spoken publicly about his plans for life at Old Trafford.
“I’m really happy, I think every player dreams of this,” Leon told Versus. “When you’re a professional, you have to adapt quickly, it is a massive opportunity.
“Everyone thinks I’ll go out on loan, but I don’t have that mindset. I’m going to kill it in pre-season and within one or two games, I’ll already be playing with them.”
United, for their part, are expected to assess Léon in pre-season and have planned to give the Paraguayan time to develop in their youth side, although a senior role will not be ruled out if Léon catches the eye this summer.
Despite his age, Léon has already played 33 games for Cerro Porteño, scoring four goals in the process. He is an Under-20 international for his country but has vowed to make his senior debut as early as September.
He becomes the second addition of the summer for United, who wrapped up the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers early in the transfer window.
Talks are on with Brentford over Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo in a deal which could exceed the £62.5 million ($85.3 million) spent to sign Cunha, after which the focus will turn to outgoings.
United hope to raise significant funds through the sales of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia, all of whom will not return for pre-season on Monday after requesting to leave the club.