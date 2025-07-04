Report: Five Man Utd Players Ask to Leave Club Ahead of Pre-Season
Manchester United have agreed to delay the returns of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia after all five players asked to leave the club this summer, multiple reports have revealed.
United are due back in training on Monday and recent reports claimed Rashford, who has returned from a loan with Aston Villa, was among those planning to link up with the Red Devils for the first day of pre-season.
The Athletic, among others, have confirmed that is not the case and the group of players have all been granted time away to find new clubs.
Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho, Antony and Malacia are all said to have vocalised a desire to leave Old Trafford this summer, and so they will be given extra time to address their futures, with new return dates for the group pencilled in for later this month.
The Daily Mail add that United have stressed their willingness to welcome any of the group back later this month if they find themselves unable to secure an exit.
Selling players is a priority for United, who have long made it clear to buyers that this group of players are all available for the right price.
Rashford has interest from both Bayern Munich and Barcelona but is keen to join the latter, and his cause may have been boosted by Athletic Club winger Nico Williams’s decision to snub a move to Catalonia.
As for Sancho, who failed to agree terms with Chelsea after a season-long loan, he is reported to be in talks with Juventus. Fellow Serie A outfit Napoli, long-term admirers of Garnacho, have also been credited with interest in the Englishman.
Real Betis are negotiating a reunion with Antony, while Malacia is on the hunt for a new club after seeing PSV Eindhoven decline to trigger a purchase option in their loan deal last season.