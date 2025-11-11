‘With All Due Respect’—Man Utd in Hot Water Over Benjamin Sesko Injury
Slovenia manager Matjaž Kek has hit out at Manchester United for a lack of communication over the injury which forced striker Benjamin Šeško to withdraw from international duty.
Šeško, Slovenia’s star name, was named in Kek’s squad for the November fixtures just days before limping out of United’s 2–2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur with a knee injury, having only come off the bench early in the second half.
United confirmed Šeško will not travel for international duty, but the details of the striker’s injury had not yet made it to Kek, who admitted his frustration towards United’s handling of the situation during a press conference on Monday.
“With all due respect to a great club like Manchester United, we have officially not received anything yet; no papers, no documents,” Kek confessed.
“We would certainly like to get them. We want our medical team to also take a look at it. Our doctor is an expert in this field. We don’t have just anyone in this position.
“I cannot comment, of course I have certain information and I am also in contact with Beni. I can’t say anything because officially we don’t know anything at all. United haven’t contacted anyone from our camp. Of course, I am concerned about the player. The only thing that matters to me is his wellbeing.
“We are prepared to do everything for that and we have never sent anyone on the field if there was the slightest risk.”
Kek’s comments were eventually followed by a statement of frustration from the Football Association of Slovenia, who confirmed that United had finally sent the relevant documents after the team’s first training session on Monday.
Man Utd ‘Optimistic’ Over Sesko Recovery Timeline
United have not yet offered any formal update on the severity of Šeško’s condition, stating only that he would be unavailable for international duty. Slovenia’s statement confirmed additional tests were being arranged by United for early this week.
Numerous outlets, including The Athletic, relay an optimistic message from the club that Šeško has not suffered a serious issue and will not need a significant spell on the sidelines beyond this international break.
Meanwhile, United confirmed midfielder Casemiro, who was also forced off against Spurs with 20 minutes to go, has joined up with the Brazil squad, easing fears of an injury.
The veteran midfielder has flown to South America alongside centre back Lisandro Martínez, who has been granted permission to train with the Argentina squad in the final stages of his recovery from a serious knee injury.