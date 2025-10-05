Report: Man Utd Have Huge Refereeing Error Confirmed by Officials
Premier League referees chief Howard Webb has reportedly confirmed Manchester United’s suspicions that Brentford captain Nathan Collins should have been sent off during last weekend’s clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.
United had tumbled to a 2–0 first-half deficit before Benjamin Šeško hauled the limp visitors back into the contest in the 26th minute. Bruno Fernandes had the chance the level the score midway through the second half after Bryan Mbeumo was tugged down by Collins.
The Premier League’s official match centre justified the referee’s decision to show Collins just a yellow card as valid by claiming that “Mbeumo wasn’t in control of the ball.” As a community note on X pointed out, Law 12 states that the “likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball” is one consideration when it comes to determining whether there has been the denial of a goalscoring opportunity (which constitutes a red card). Taking a shot is deemed to fit the criteria of “being in control.”
Despite being pulled to the ground by the Bees skipper, Mbeumo still managed to poke the ball towards goal. United privately enquired about the decision and Webb was forced to acknowledge the error of his match officials, per the Daily Mail.
Fernandes missed the resulting spot kick and Brentford added a third late on to claim a famous 3–1 win, but the match would have undoubtedly changed had Collins rightfully been dismissed.
Man Utd’s Poor Luck With Premier League Officials
United’s hierarchy are said to be grateful of Webb’s honesty and clarity yet frustrations may surely be growing at Old Trafford.
Only one team—ironically enough, Brentford—were deemed to have suffered more VAR errors than Manchester United throughout the entirety of last season’s Premier League campaign. One of those blunders proved to be particularly decisive.
The penalty which Jarrod Bowen converted to condemn United to a defeat at West Ham’s London Stadium last October was retroactively deemed to be an error. That ruling didn’t help Erik ten Hag, who was sacked by Manchester United one day after the loss.
Manchester United were once thought to be the darling of the division’s officials. While this was naturally overblown by conspiratorial rival fans, it would only be natural for an element of subconscious bias to perforate the minds of referees when they are in charge of an institution as hulking as the record Premier League champions led by the imperious figure of Sir Alex Ferguson.
The current iteration of Manchester United are a long way from those lofty heights and their perceived treatment from the league’s officials has undergone a similar trajectory.