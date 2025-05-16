Man Utd Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out of Chelsea Clash
Manchester United are aiming for their first Premier League victory since the March international break when they visit Chelsea on Friday but they will have to manage without a host of absentees at Stamford Bridge.
The Red Devils slipped to 16th in the table after their defeat to West Ham United last weekend—their 17th loss in the league this term—and their domestic campaign has been beyond salvation for many months. However, all eyes are now on the Europa League final next Wednesday against Tottenham Hotspur.
Man Utd are without several first-teamers for the trip to Chelsea and will be sweating on their fitness ahead of the upcoming final with Spurs.
Here are those absent for the Red Devils.
Goalkeepers & Defenders
Man Utd's major fitness concerns come in defence and, more specifically, at centre back. Ruben Amorim confirmed that it was unlikely that Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro or Ayden Heaven would feature against Chelsea and with the Europa League final so close, it would be a major risk to play them in the capital.
Jonny Evans has recently returned to group training but might not be rushed back into action given his age and fitness record this season. At right wing-back, Diogo Dalot, who has been absent since the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in April, is another Amorim has confessed is unlikely to return at Stamford Bridge.
The Man Utd boss did reveal that some of Man Utd's injured defenders could make their comebacks in the Europa League final, although it remains to be seen which names can return in time.
One player who won't feature in the showpiece event is Lisandro Martínez, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.
Midfielders
Man Utd's midfield is injury-free at present but there are concerns over Toby Collyer. While the youngster has returned to team training, he has been sidelined since the beginning of April and could be rested ahead of the clash with Spurs in Bilbao.
Amorim has the remainder of his midfield options available to him but could rest his preferred pairing of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, instead relying on the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen.
Forwards
Man Utd's forwards have struggled at the best of times this term but life has been made even more challenging for the Red Devils by a season-ending injury to Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman pulled his hamstring in mid-April.
That leaves the goalscoring burden on Rasmus Højlund's shoulders, while young Chido Obi has earned more minutes in recent weeks.
Every Man Utd Player Missing vs. Chelsea
Player
Status
Matthijs de Ligt
Out
Lisandro Martínez
Out
Leny Yoro
Out
Ayden Heaven
Out
Jonny Evans
Doubt
Diogo Dalot
Out
Toby Collyer
Doubt
Joshua Zirkzee
Out