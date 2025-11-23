Man Utd Receive Injury Scare After ‘Training Accident’
Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha was forced to pull out of a public appearance this weekend due to an “accident in training” and is reportedly a doubt for Monday’s visit from Everton, which could leave Ruben Amorim with a sticky selection dilemma.
The Brazil international started both of his country’s fixtures over the November break and was expected to form an unlikely double act with Coronation Street actor Sam Aston at the ceremony to turn on the Christmas lights in Altrincham on Saturday.
Alas, there would be no soap opera crossover. A statement from the event organisers on Saturday read: “Unfortunately Matheus Cunha has had an accident in training today and will not be able to attend tonight’s Christmas Lights Switch on in Altrincham due to medical reasons.”
Cunha’s absence was promptly reported by The Athletic which, in an updated edition, described the problem as “a minor knock.” ESPN’s sources shared the same diagnosis while adding that the summer recruit is now “a doubt” for Monday night’s return to Premier League action at Old Trafford.
The potential omission of Cunha would be a significant blow for Amorim.
The roving forward started United’s final four games before the international break, an unbeaten sequence which saw Cunha score his first goal for the club in a 4–2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.
Adept either as the central figure in United’s attacking triumvirate or in a deeper role to support Benjamin Šeško, Cunha has established himself as the team’s attacking lubricant, greasing the wheels of the midfield and frontline to ensure that neither area is as understaffed as it was for so much of last season.
The only previous match which Cunha has missed this season was the Manchester derby. United were thumped 3–0.
Šeško led the line for the Red Devils that day but will also miss Monday’s meeting with Everton.
Amorim’s Attacking Headache Against Everton
Amorim recently confirmed that Šeško will miss the next “few weeks” with the knee injury he picked up against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. While he is expected to be back before United’s AFCON contingent jet off, the towering Slovenian will not feature against Everton.
Bryan Mbeumo will undoubtedly retain his place and may very well be joined in the frontline by Amad Diallo, whose attacking instincts have routinely been curbed by a wingback role.
If Cunha does join Šeško in the treatment room, Joshua Zirkzee would be the only remaining senior striker available to Amorim.
The Dutchman has been scarcely spotted this season, mustering a grand total of 82 Premier League minutes across four substitute appearances despite making every matchday squad. Zirkzee hasn’t started a top-flight match since April and is still waiting for his first league goal of 2025. However, his last strikes in the competition did come in the form of a brace against Everton almost 12 months ago.