’Few Weeks Out’—Ruben Amorim Provides Injury Update on Summer Signing

An unforeseen issue could derail some promising on-field performances.

James Cormack

Ruben Amorim will be without one of his summer signings for the next month.
Ruben Amorim will be without one of his summer signings for the next month. / Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that summer signing Benjamin Šeško will miss the next "few weeks" due to the knee injury he sustained during the 2–2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Slovenian international was introduced to the fold just before the hour mark in north London two weeks ago, but was forced to withdraw before the game’s conclusion after picking up a knock following a strong challenge from Micky van de Ven.

United, who’d used all their substitutions, were forced to play the remaining minutes with ten men, but a last-gasp Matthijs de Ligt header meant the visitors escaped with a point.

Šeško subsequently pulled out of Slovenia’s final two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Sweden, with fears growing that the former RB Leipzig star had suffered a significant setback.

Mount in Contention to Replace Injured Sesko

Benjamin Šeško
Benjamin Šeško picked up a knee injury before the international break. / Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

But while scans revealed no major issue, Amorim expects to be without Šeško for the next month. Speaking ahead of Everton’s visit to Old Trafford on Monday night, the United boss said: "He [Šeško] is going to stay a few weeks out. I don’t know how long, but it’s not that serious. We have to be careful with him. He is going to recover, and he is feeling better."

Šeško, statistically speaking, has endured a slow start to his Red Devils career, scoring just twice in 11 appearances, and Amorim admitted it was a "fact" that the 22-year-old has "struggled a little bit" at his new home.

While his injury is a blow, United have had success without a recognised centre-forward this season. Amorim will likely turn to Mason Mount to complement Matheus Cunha and the particularly impressive Bryan Mbeumo in Šeško’s absence.

If the striker is out until Christmas, he will miss games against Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, in addition to Monday night.

The Games Benjamin Sesko Could Miss for Man Utd

Opponent

Date

Competition

Everton

Monday, Nov. 24

Premier League

Crystal Palace

Sunday, Nov. 30

Premier League

West Ham

Thursday, Dec. 4

Premier League

Wolves

Monday, Dec. 8

Premier League

Bournemouth

Monday Dec. 15

Premier League

Aston Villa

Sunday Dec. 21

Premier League

