’Few Weeks Out’—Ruben Amorim Provides Injury Update on Summer Signing
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that summer signing Benjamin Šeško will miss the next "few weeks" due to the knee injury he sustained during the 2–2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.
The Slovenian international was introduced to the fold just before the hour mark in north London two weeks ago, but was forced to withdraw before the game’s conclusion after picking up a knock following a strong challenge from Micky van de Ven.
United, who’d used all their substitutions, were forced to play the remaining minutes with ten men, but a last-gasp Matthijs de Ligt header meant the visitors escaped with a point.
Šeško subsequently pulled out of Slovenia’s final two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Sweden, with fears growing that the former RB Leipzig star had suffered a significant setback.
Mount in Contention to Replace Injured Sesko
But while scans revealed no major issue, Amorim expects to be without Šeško for the next month. Speaking ahead of Everton’s visit to Old Trafford on Monday night, the United boss said: "He [Šeško] is going to stay a few weeks out. I don’t know how long, but it’s not that serious. We have to be careful with him. He is going to recover, and he is feeling better."
Šeško, statistically speaking, has endured a slow start to his Red Devils career, scoring just twice in 11 appearances, and Amorim admitted it was a "fact" that the 22-year-old has "struggled a little bit" at his new home.
While his injury is a blow, United have had success without a recognised centre-forward this season. Amorim will likely turn to Mason Mount to complement Matheus Cunha and the particularly impressive Bryan Mbeumo in Šeško’s absence.
If the striker is out until Christmas, he will miss games against Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, in addition to Monday night.
The Games Benjamin Sesko Could Miss for Man Utd
Opponent
Date
Competition
Everton
Monday, Nov. 24
Premier League
Crystal Palace
Sunday, Nov. 30
Premier League
West Ham
Thursday, Dec. 4
Premier League
Wolves
Monday, Dec. 8
Premier League
Bournemouth
Monday Dec. 15
Premier League
Aston Villa
Sunday Dec. 21
Premier League