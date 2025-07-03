Man Utd Legend Admits Dressing Room Bust-Up, Desire to Manage Red Devils
Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidić surprised fans when naming the one player with whom he had a dressing room bust-up during his time at Old Trafford.
Vidić joined United in 2006 and wasted little time in establishing himself as one of the world’s leading defenders, as well as one of the toughest. His no-nonsense approach to defending helped yield five Premier League titles and 2007–08 Champions League glory.
Ex-teammate Patrice Evra has publicly admitted not speaking to Vidić for three months after a falling out behind the scenes, but the former Serbia international name-dropped Anderson as the only true source of his anger at United.
“At Manchester United, I had one bust-up in the changing room and that was with Anderson,” he told The Overlap.
Since retiring in 2016, Vidić has remained away from football. He has partnered with a number of former Serbia internationals to finance several properties in his homeland, pivoting to that field after losing the race to become the president of Serbia’s football association.
He is, however, open to a return to football and admitted an interest in managing United one day.
“If I was to manage or coach anyone, it would have to be Manchester United,” he continued. “I like things when they’re difficult and to change something from difficult to good, this is something I like to do.
”I’m open an opportunity to be a coach, or to work in football as a sporting director, or even the Serbian president of the FA. That was the plan a few years ago, it didn’t happen but maybe it could happen in the future.”