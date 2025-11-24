Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Everton: Red Devils Stifled Despite Early Red Card
Manchester United lost 1–0 to 10-men Everton on Monday to close out the latest round of Premier League action.
On a night where the Red Devils could’ve jumped into the top four with a lopsided performance, they were toothless in attack. Even with Idrissa Gana Gueye getting himself sent off for an altercation with teammate Michael Keane, Man Utd registered just six shots on target.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the lone goal on the night beating Senne Lammens with a curled effort shortly after going down to 10 men. Wasted chance after wasted chance defined a dominant second half in terms of possession for the hosts as they dropped three, potentially critical, points.
It’s back to the drawing board for Man Utd who were unbeaten in their five previous contests. Next up is a daunting trip to face Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace at Selhurst park.
Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Everton (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—6.1: Will be kicking himself for the goal, though was largely faultless on the night.
CB: Leny Yoro—7.5: At fault for the lone goal of the game.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—7.1: Kept players like Thierno Barry quiet and could have played hero late if not for an underpowered effort.
CB: Luke Shaw—7.3: Struggled to significantly contribute in multiple phases of play.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—6.2: Brought off for Mason Mount in the second half. Wasn’t a major factor in attack.
CM: Casemiro—6.4: Had trouble tracking Dewsbury-Hall in midfield at times.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—7.7: The captain was a picture of frustration as missed chances left and right passed him by. Completed the most passes of any player on the pitch.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—6.4: Came off in the second half after failing to offer substance in the final third.
RF: Bryan Mbeumo—6.6: A bit predictable in possession. Lacked the final bit of quality to make a difference.
LF: Amad Diallo—7.5: Created the most chances of any player on the pitch, but was hampered by a move to right wingback after Mount came on.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—6.9: Had two big chances late in the second half to rescue a point, but couldn’t beat Pickford.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Mason Mount (46’ for Mazraoui)
6.2
Diogo Dalot (58’ for Dorgu)
7.0
Kobbie Mainoo (58’ for Casemiro)
6.2
Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Manuel Ugarte, Shea Lacey
Everton (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko; James Garner, Idrissa Gana Gueye; Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish; Thierno Barry
Subs used: Jake O’Brien, Tim Iroegbunam, Beto, Carlos Alcaraz, Dwight McNeil
Player of the Match: Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Man Utd Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes
Man Utd 0–1 Everton: How It Unfolded at Old Trafford
Man Utd restarted their Premier League campaign welcoming former boss David Moyes and Everton to the Theatre of Dreams.
Amorim was forced to change things up top with Matheus Cunha picking up an injury in training. Joshua Zirkzee led the line looking to make a case for more minutes with Benjamin Šeško also out. Both teams jockeyed for possession early, but a lack of quality prevented an early highlight.
Tempers flared just under 15 minutes leading to one of the most bizarre red cards ever. Idrissa Gana Gueye struck teammate Michael Keane as the two seemed incensed with each other. Jordan Pickford tried to break it up, but referee Tony Harrington dismissed the Senegalese midfielder handing Man Utd a big boost.
Even with the man advantage, Man Utd struggled to fully impose themselves. Everton threatened on the counter refusing to let a red card affect their gameplan. The Toffees were finally rewarded in the 29th-minute after Dewsbury-Hall beat Senne Lammens with a curling effort.
After poking and prodding for an equaliser, Bruno Fernandes had the best chance late in the first half. His rocket of an effort was kept out by Pickford as the Red Devils went into the tunnel down a goal.
Amorim made a big call in the second half bringing on Mason Mount for Noussair Mazraoui. Though, adding another creative midfielder didn’t stifle Everton given how comfortable the visitors looked down a man.
Keane made a massive defensive contribution in the 57th minute with a lunging effort. The centre back just poked the ball away from an onrushing Bryan Mbeumo as the Cameroonian went to ground. The Old Trafford faithful pleaded for a penalty, but VAR confirmed Harrington’s on-field decision.
Man Utd continued to work the ball in and around the Everton penalty area, but failed to seriously test Pickford for much for the second half. Any momentum they built up was often broken up by fouls won by Everton players.
Zirkzee finally called the goalkeeper into action with an acrobatic effort. Pickford made a highlight-reel worthy save to get down and deny the Dutchman with a strong right hand. Bruno Fernandes blazed an effort just over the bar shortly after.
Matthijs de Ligt, who played hero at Tottenham before the break, nearly found a way past Pickford late, though his effort didn’t have the pace behind it. Of the 25 shots Man Utd mustered, just six were on target.
Man Utd vs. Everton Half-Time Statistics
Statistic
Man Utd
Everton
Possession
63%
37%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.46
0.23
Total Shots
8
3
Shots on Target
2
1
Big Chances
1
0
Pass Accuracy
89%
72%
Fouls
6
3
Corners
3
0
Man Utd vs. Everton Full Time Statistics
Statistic
Man Utd
Everton
Possession
70%
30%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.66
0.23
Total Shots
25
3
Shots on Target
6
1
Big Chances
4
0
Pass Accuracy
88%
68%
Fouls
12
9
Corners
9
1