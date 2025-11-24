Man Utd vs. Everton Yields One of the Most Bizarre Red Cards Ever
Everton’s visit to Manchester United featured one of the most astonishing red cards in recent memory, with Idrissa Gana Gueye getting sent off after he slapped his own teammate.
Following an action that ended with Bruno Fernandes firing a shot that nearly gave Man Utd the lead, Gana Gueye was visibly angry at Keane. Once the play stopped, he approached his teammate. After a short agitated exchange, Gana Gueye let his frustrations get the better of him and struck Michael Keane on the jaw with his left hand, just a few feet away from referee Tony Harrington.
Jordan Pickford immediately ran to try and defuse the situation, but the damage was already done. Harrington didn’t hesitate and immediately showed Gana Gueye a red card, prompting the infuriated Senegal international to try and re-engage with Keane.
Pickford and Iliman Ndiaye stopped him and tried to guide him off the pitch. Gana Gueye resisted at first, looking completely enraged at what happened. He eventually exited leaving Everton to play with 10 men for the remaining 80 minutes.
IFAB Laws Detail Gana Gueye Ruling
Harrington seemingly judged Gana Gueye’s action as a clear aggression that merited a straight red card, regardless if it was an action against his own teammate. This could result in a three-match suspension for the Everton midfielder.
Some might have been confused as to why a player could get sent off for an altercation with his teammate. However, the IFAB laws clear up the picture.
“Violent conduct is when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a teammate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made.
“In addition, a player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person in the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible.”
Despite going a man down, Everton scored the game’s opener with a brilliant goal by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 29th minute.
Regardless of the outcome, Gana Gueye’s red card will go down as one of the most bizarre sending-offs ever and a moment that will live on forever in Premier League folklore.