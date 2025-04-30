Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club: Europa League Semifinals
A tough test awaits Manchester United, who visit Athletic Club for the opening leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday night.
While the Spaniards have long been earmarked as a team of destiny with the final being staged at San Mames, United may well feel that continental glory is written in the stars from them given the nature of their quarterfinal success.
The Red Devils have endured a miserable domestic campaign, but Ruben Amorim has a good chance of ending 2024/25 with a piece of lucrative silverware in his back pocket. Should they escape Bilbao with a positive result on Thursday, they'll back themselves to return to the Basque Country next month.
Here's how Man Utd could line up for the semifinal first leg against Athletic Club.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (3-4-2-1)
GK: Andre Onana–– Who knows what antics Onana will produce on Thursday, with United likely requiring an outstanding performance from their goalkeeper to keep them in the tie.
CB: Victor Lindelof–– Diogo Dalot's injury and Matthijs de Ligt's likely absence means we could see Lindelof, who's featured sparingly under Amorim, used in a wide centre-back role in the first leg.
CB: Harry Maguire–– Maguire was withdrawn midway through the second half on Sunday with this fixture in mind. The defender was United's hero against Lyon in the previous round.
CB: Leny Yoro–– Yoro has shown comfort on his 'weaker' side as of late, and he'll be expected to revert to a left-sided role with Luke Shaw dropping out of the XI.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui–– With Dalot out, Amorim will likely retain Mazraoui at wing-back. The Moroccan is far from adventurous, but he offers stability and technical security out wide. He'll help out Lindelof against the lively Nico Williams.
CM: Manuel Ugarte–– The Uruguayan is somewhat limited, but he's emerged as Amorim's preferred option in the middle of the park. Ugarte scored on his previous Europa League appearance and was good off the bench at the weekend.
CM: Casemiro–– The experienced midfielder has struck up a decent understanding with Ugarte in United's engine room, and Amorim's set to opt for a conservative pivot at San Mames.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu–– There's a greater onus on Dorgu to fly forward with Dalot out, although Amorim may be tempted to use Shaw at wing-back at some point.
AM: Bruno Fernandes–– The Red Devils' talisman is going to be absolutely key for United in this tie. Can he weave his magic wand enough to thrust them into the final?
AM: Alejandro Garnacho–– United desperately need a runner in this environment, and Garnacho, despite his flaws, is a tireless outlet who'll seek to penetrate in behind. The 20-year-old has a big role to play.
ST: Rasmus Hojlund–– After scoring late on at the weekend, Hojlund will hope he goes on a run down the stretch amid a tough second year. While the Dane struggled against Lyon, he has generally performed for United in this competition and is the club's joint-top scorer.