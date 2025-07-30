Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Will Mbeumo Debut in Chicago?
“It was completely different to last season,” Ruben Amorim optimistically insisted after Manchester United’s 2–1 victory over West Ham United to kick off the Premier League Summer Series.
The Red Devils were able to take a lead and hold onto it, although the second half once again manifested the systematic flaws that reside within the manager’s cherised 3-4-2-1.
West Ham’s increased control handed them a route back into the contest, but Amorim attributed United’s drop-off to the changes he made after the restart, with several youngsters entering the fray.
The manager has said he’s not yet sure what his starting XI will look like on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, with his travelling squad having another chance to impress in Chicago on Wednesday night. One thing that seems likely is that Bryan Mbeumo will not feature at Soldier Field. Amorim stated Mbeumo is in training, but he won’t play against Bournemouth. The Portuguese manager is targeting Man Utd’s final Summer Series game against Everton.
Here’s how Man Utd could line up against Bournemouth on Matchday 2 of the Summer Series.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (3-4-2-1)
GK: Altay Bayındır—André Onana’s No.2 will enjoy the bulk of the minutes out in the United States, given the Cameroonian goalkeeper’s injury status. He was the only player to complete 90 minutes against the Hammers.
CB: Tyler Fredricson—We saw a bit of the young defender towards the end of last season, and Fredricson appeared off the bench at the weekend. With Amorim likely to shuffle his defence around, the teenager could be involved from the outset here.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire came off the bench last time out after his late arrival to the U.S. The Englishman should be ready for a start on Wednesday night.
CB: Luke Shaw—Once a dynamic left back who could get up and down at will, Shaw is probably more suited to playing at centre back in Amorim’s back three.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—So used to being in Amorim’s starting XI, the wing back enjoyed a change of scenery on Saturday night as he made an appearance off the bench.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte was one of United’s standouts in the opening game of their tour and deserves to retain his place against the Cherries.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—The captain struck twice in the Summer Series opener to thrust United into an early 2–0 lead. Fernandes played higher up last time out, but could be tested out deeper against Andoni Iraola’s press-oriented Bournemouth.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—The young Dane will want as many minutes as possible in the tank this summer ahead of his first full season at Old Trafford.
AM: Matheus Cunha—Bryan Mbeumo isn’t yet ready to feature for his new club, but there’s hope he’ll play a role in the final game of the tour against Everton. Thus, there could be a third consecutive start for fellow new arrival Cunha.
AM: Mason Mount—Amorim has previously waxed lyrical over Mount, but his Man Utd career is yet to ignite. Importantly, the astute playmaker is fit and available, and should be given a chance ot operate in tandem with one of United’s fresh faces.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—The manager praised Rasmus Højlund’s showing at the weekend but will want to get a look at Zirkzee here, if fit, after he missed the win over West Ham due to a minor injury.