Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley: Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha the Potential Sparks
Manchester United are seemingly never too far away from the next humiliation, but they sank to an unprecedented low on Wednesday night.
Never before had the Red Devils been beaten by fourth-tier opposition until Ruben Amorim took his side to Blundell Park. Grimsby Town’s thrilling penalty shootout victory sparked the bleakest of post-mortems for Amorim, seemingly leaving the Portuguese manager questioning his own future at Old Trafford.
United desperately need three points to merely appease supporters for their shock Carabao Cup exit, and failure to win against Burnley in the Premier League could cost Amorim his job—either by choice or because he’s pushed—despite his retaining of the club’s backing.
Amorim opted for strength in midweek, fielding many of United’s top stars at some point, and one thing’s for certain—he won’t be changing formation for the visit of last season’s promoted Clarets.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley (3-4-2-1)
GK: Altay Bayındır—The Turkish goalkeeper is not United’s long-term goalkeeper solution, but he’ll likely return between the posts after André Onana’s horror show in the week.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro was one of the very few who escaped the abomination in Grimsby. The Frenchman is a sure bet to return to Amorim’s XI after shining at Fulham last Sunday.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutch defender has been preferred to Harry Maguire at the heart of Amorim’s defence this season.
CB: Luke Shaw—Shaw could see plenty of former international teammate Kyle Walker if the veteran full-back zooms up the right flank.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Amorim’s compatriot is one of his trusted lieutenants, much to the dismay of supporters. Amad Diallo is waiting in the wings.
CM: Casemiro—The veteran midfielder travelled to Cleethorpes in the week but didn’t take to the field, which suggests he’ll be back in the ’engine’ room for Burnley’s visit.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes has distinct vulnerabilities when playing in a deeper midfield role, but Amorim has suggested on more than one occasion that the skipper is fighting Kobbie Mainoo for this particular berth.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Amorim has few alternatives down the left flank if Shaw starts in the back three.
AM: Bryan Mbeumo—After helping his team back into the game, Mbeumo missed the decisive penalty on Wednesday, crashing his second spot kick against the bar. He’ll be keen to atone for that mistake.
AM: Mason Mount—Mount has enjoyed a bright start to the new season and should be in the manager’s starting XI. He could be sacrificed, however, if Fernandes starts higher.
ST: Matheus Cunha—Benjamin Šeško was active on his first start, but ultimately failed to find the back of the net. With the Slovenian still building his match fitness, Cunha will lead the line in a fluid role.