Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: Sesko Makes First Start at Craven Cottage
Manchester United are aiming to recover from last weekend’s slim defeat to Arsenal when they visit Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Red Devils were unfortunate to come away from their clash with the Gunners empty-handed but the Premier League is a merciless battleground, with pressure having risen ahead of their trip to Craven Cottage. Ruben Amorim will be desperate for his side to get the first win of the term under their belts as soon as possible.
The United head coach could make several alterations from the team that was defeated by Arsenal and has a sizeable dilemma when it comes to his goalkeepers. Altay Bayındır’s reputation was damaged by last weekend’s howler as André Onana watched on from the bench.
Here is how United could line up.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—The Cameroon international was dropped against Arsenal but should be restored to the XI after Bayındır’s costly gaffe. United are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper before the transfer deadline, with Senne Lammens the likely solution.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro will expect a physical battle with Raúl Jiménez and/or Rodrigo Muniz on Sunday, while he must also be wary of Alex Iwobi’s central runs.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt impressed against Arsenal last weekend and helped restrict the Gunners to half chances at Old Trafford. He’s likely to keep Harry Maguire out of the team again.
CB: Luke Shaw—The Englishman coped well with compatriot Bukayo Saka last time out and now faces the lively Harry Wilson, who was fantastic in pre-season for Fulham.
RWB: Amad Diallo—Amad made a significant impression when he entered the fray against Arsenal, working well with Bryan Mbeumo down the right-hand side. He should start at wing back ahead of Diogo Dalot.
CM: Casemiro—The Red Devils could do with more legs in midfield but Casemiro will suffice for the time being. The 33-year-old is a reliable option in the engine room and could be tasked with shackling former United man Andreas Pereira.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—United’s skipper should have greater influence this season when operating in a deeper position, with Amorim’s side having become over-reliant on the Portuguese in recent seasons.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu’s energy down the left flank is commendable and he even clipped the post with a ferocious drive last time out. He could become an incredibly handy attacking threat for United.
RF: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo was lively in defeat against the Gunners and offered United supporters plenty of encouragement. He managed five shots against Arsenal and six touches in their penalty area.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—Mason Mount was asked to play in the leading role last weekend but Šeško should earn his first United start. He wasn’t overly involved in his brief cameo against the Gunners.
LF: Matheus Cunha—Cunha’s performance and spirit will also have pleased United fans at Old Trafford, with Fulham well aware of the Brazilian’s quality. He’s scored three and notched an assist in four past meetings with the capital side.