Six Best Debuts From Premier League Opening Weekend
The opening Premier League weekend was littered with debuts as each club’s shiny summer signings were handed a platform on which to dazzle their new followers.
It’s been an enthralling summer transfer window with a band of high-profile stars entering the Premier League. Champions Liverpool have led the way for spending but the newly-promoted trio have also splurged, underscoring the financial muscle of England’s top flight.
Some newbies struggled to take full advantage of their first opportunity, making tame starts and failing to steal the headlines come the full-time whistle. Others quickly adapted to new surroundings, however, making the perfect impression on their club and/or competition debuts.
Here are the six most impressive debutants from Gameweek 1.
Hugo Ekitiké
Liverpool dished out four debuts in the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday night, with record signing Florian Wirtz capturing much of the attention before a ball was kicked. However, it was his fellow Bundesliga alum Hugo Ekitiké who took the roof off Anfield with a mightily impressive competitive debut in a 4–2 victory over Bournemouth.
The striker was a bright spark throughout as Liverpool’s attacking unit purred, and he netted the first goal of the season from close range after a powerful run. He then turned provider for the second of the evening, teeing up Cody Gakpo just after half time.
Goal contributions are an easy route to attention but it was Ekitiké’s overall game that most impressed. He was a willing runner in behind the Bournemouth defence but also gladly dropped deep to knit play together, which included one sumptuous backheel during a Liverpool breakaway. He was a menace during his 72-minute display and reassured the Reds that missng out on Alexander Isak would not be a disaster.
Granit Xhaka
Sunderland’s much-anticipated Premier League return couldn’t have gone much better—and nor could Granit Xhaka’s. The Black Cats were handsome 3–0 winners against a lifeless West Ham United on Saturday afternoon and their new club captain pulled the strings on his English comeback.
Former Arsenal midfielder Xhaka will prove integral to Sunderland’s survival hopes given his experience, leadership and technical quality, all of which he summoned against the Irons.
Only teammate Noah Sadiki covered more ground during the victory and nobody on the pitch created more chances than the Switzerland international. He fulfilled his duties as playmaker with an array of ambitious and often accurate switches, while he also made some invaluable defensive contributions.
Sunderland will demand such performances from the ex-Bayer Leverkusen midfielder on a regular basis this season.
Mohammed Kudus
Richarlison was the hero of Tottenham’s 3–0 win over Burnley in what was a competitive debut for new manager Thomas Frank, but the Brazilian’s brace was exclusively supplied by Mohammed Kudus. After an eye-catching move from London rivals West Ham, the Ghanaian swiftly reaffirmed his position as one of the Premier League’s most devastating forwards when in the mood.
Kudus had already impressed Spurs supporters with his efforts in pre-season and further enhanced his reputation with two assists against the Clarets. Enticing crosses were expertly dispatched by Richarlison, with Kudus leading the way for chances created among his teammates.
He was surprisingly effective in the defensive third despite not being renowned for his work rate and he offered glimpses of the flair which often makes him one of the division’s most exciting watches—including an exceptional piece of control which has done the rounds on social media.
Tijjani Reijnders
No debutant shone brighter than Tijjani Reijnders during the opening round of Premier League fixtures. The Dutchman was signed to provide a creative spark in central areas and he conjured up a Kevin De Bruyne-esque performance on his first ever appearance in English football.
Reijnders ran the show in Manchester City’s 4–0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 27-year-old’s chipped through ball set up the opening goal of the game and he proceeded to open his personal account four minutes later with a pinpoint finish from a difficult angle. He then burst beyond the Wolves defence and showed expert composure to assist Erling Haaland on the hour mark.
Reijnders undoubtedly served up one of the most impressive Premier League debuts in recent memory with an all-action display that suggests he will be the bargain of the summer. Rayan Cherki, another steal in the market for City, also managed a goal on his division debut on what was an excellent day for Pep Guardiola’s side.
Dan Ndoye
Nottingham Forest’s underwhelming pre-season form sparked concerns over a major drop off from last season’s seventh-place, but the attack that had been so timid in recent friendlies found form against the out-of-sorts Brentford. Summer recruit Dan Ndoye was key to their 3–1 victory over the Bees.
Chris Wood continued his stellar 2024–25 form with a well-taken brace but sandwiched in between the striker’s efforts was an outstanding header from Ndoye. The ex-Bologna forward redirected Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross with venom and accuracy, looping a header beyond the helpless Caoimhín Kelleher.
Ndoye enjoyed the joint most touches in the opposition penalty area as he looked to cause chaos, with Forest desperately glad to see an impressive debut from their Anthony Elanga replacement.
Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United might have fallen to defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday, but they produced a largely impressive performance despite the narrow 1–0 loss. £71 million recruit Bryan Mbeumo was the liveliest member of their new forward line and caused the usually stubborn Arsenal rearguard plenty of issues down United’s right-hand side.
Mbeumo managed five shots, six touches in the Arsenal penalty box and was fouled three times as he sought to unnerve the Gunners, something he managed to do successfully despite United’s lack of clinical edge in the final third.
Having dazzled at Brentford and arrived at Old Trafford with lofty expectations, Mbeumo did much to ease concerns among the club’s supporters over his eye-watering price tag. It was an encouraging start for him and United despite a disappointing result.