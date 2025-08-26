Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Grimsby: Sesko Earns First Start
As a by-product of a woeful 2024–25 campaign, Manchester United are playing Carabao Cup football in August.
They may have plenty of free midweeks this term, but Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils start their domestic cup campaign a round before the big boys get involved due to their continental absence.
MK Dons memorably thumped Louis van Gaal’s United 4–0 the last time they were subject to this subtle embarrassment 11 years ago, and Grimsby Town are aiming to stick another nadir into Amorim’s unconvincing reign on Wednesday night.
Here’s how Man Utd could line up for their Carabao Cup second round clash at Blundell Park.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Grimsby (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Man Utd are adding another goalkeeper to their ranks before the deadline, but Onana is expected to remain the club’s No. 1. This will be his first start of 2025–26, having recovered from a hamstring injury at the end of preseason.
CB: Tyler Fredricson—We saw glimpses of the 20-year-old last term, and this seems like a fitting occasion to return Fredricson to the United team.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire is set to marshal a pair of youngsters in Amorim’s defence, having appeared off the bench in their opening two Premier League games.
CB: Ayden Heaven—Heaven joined the club from Arsenal in January and shone during his first few months at the club when called upon. He should get the nod here.
RWB: Amad Diallo—The Ivorian hasn’t quite found his groove in tandem with Bryan Mbeumo down United’s right, but the Cameroonian’s projected absence may allow Amad to spread his wings on Wednesday.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Returning from the periphery, Mainoo, amid emerging transfer interest, could remind Amorim of what he’s missing out on.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte has been limited to a pair of shoddy cameos and the start of the new season, with the Uruguayan struggling to impress despite the arrival of a manager who got the best out of him at Sporting CP.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot proved he was comfortable off both sides last season, and he should offer Patrick Dorgu some midweek respite.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—The skipper missed a penalty in Sunday’s draw at Fulham, blaming a nudge from referee Chris Kavanagh for his wild effort seconds later. Fulham exploited his unwillingness to track winners at the weekend, so we should see him in a more advanced position here.
AM: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee was utilised behind the striker at times during the backend of last season, and the Dutchman could get a run out in one of the No. 10 roles on Wednesday.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—It‘s been a mute start to his Man Utd career, but Šeško has the chance to get his season up and running against League Two opposition.