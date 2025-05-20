Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham: Europa League Final
Potential salvation arrives for Ruben Amorim on Wednesday night, as Manchester United face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.
Amorim’s start to life in Manchester has been, well, difficult. While many have admired the forthrightness with which has spoken in the media, the talented Portuguese coach has contributed to an abysmal domestic season which will be further brought to light should his team lose in Bilbao.
A huge summer beckons at Old Trafford no matter the result on Wednesday, but the manager will at least have some credit to play with moving forward should he earn United another European trophy.
The Red Devils have been boosted by positive injury news in the build-up to the final, and here’s the starting lineup Amorim could pick to face Spurs.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham (3-4-2-1)
GK: Andre Onana—Onana has played all but two of United’s Europa League games thus far, and has been thrust out of the limelight in recent weeks. He had a couple of quiet nights in the semifinal.
CB: Victor Lindelöf—Not ideal, but Lindelöf performed well enough against Athletic Club to warrant a start in the final in Matthijs de Ligt’s absence. If Diogo Dalot is fit to start, expect Noussair Mazraoui to drop into the back three at the Swede’s expense.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire has the capacity to make the difference on Wednesday given his ability in the air. In what’s projected to be a tight and cagey final, the English defender’s set-piece threat could prove key.
CB: Leny Yoro—The young French defender is back in training ahead of the final after picking up a knock against West Ham 10 days ago. He now seems likely to be included in the manager’s XI on Wednesday.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui is a shoo-in to start, but where will depend on Dalot’s status. The Portuguese full-back is expected to be fit for the final, but Amorim may use him as a weapon off the bench.
CM: Casemiro—The former Real Madrid star has done a lot of winning throughout his career, and he’s previously stepped up on the big occasion for the Red Devils. Casemiro scored in United’s victory over Newcastle in the 2023 Carabao Cup final.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte will partner the wily Brazilian on Wednesday night. The Uruguayan international hasn‘t totally convinced in year one, but he’s garnered the trust of Amorim, who managed him at Sporting CP.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu has had a mixed six months in Manchester, with supporters perhaps expecting more from the young Dane in the final third. He’s not yet evolved into a reliable operator higher up the pitch, but he’s an impressive two-way wing back who should only improve. This is a big night for him.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Man Utd’s skipper has been the standout performer in a dismal season, and Fernandes is now aiming to inspire his team to glory in Bilbao.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—While often infuriating when forced to make a decision in the final third, Garnacho’s threat is undeniable and he’ll aim to exploit the space Pedro Porro often surrenders in behind.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Joshua Zirkzee could be back for the final, but Højlund, who scored in the second leg of United’s semifinal triumph, is likely to start against Spurs. Can he produce the big moment to cap off a tough second year?